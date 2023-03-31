DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games in the NHL on Friday. Buffalo hosts a tired Rangers team that dropped a 2-1 decision to New Jersey on Thursday. Winnipeg is home to a tired Detroit team. Calgary travels to Vancouver and Dallas takes on the Coyotes in Arizona. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. CGY ($7,500): Demko has an 11-13-3 mark this season, a big fall from 2021-22, when he was 33-22-7. Demko got off to a horrible start, going 3-10-2 with a 3.93 GAA and .883 save percentage before missing 35 games with a groin injury. He has been strong ever since – with the occasional lapse – as he is 7-3-1. Demko has lowered his GAA to 3.32 and raised his save percentage to .895 this year, a big sign that he is back to last season's form. The Flames are 19th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.13 goals per contest.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at ARI ($8,400): Oettinger has returned to form in his last two games, stopping 57 of 60 shots in defeating Pittsburgh and Chicago. He had struggled his two previous contests, giving up five goals in each game, on 65 shots. Oettinger is 32-10-11 with a 2.47 GAA and .917 save percentage, and he has established himself as one of the top goaltenders in the NHL. Oettinger is 2-0-0 against Friday's opponents, the Coyotes, giving up only two goals on 53 shots this season.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Elias Lindholm, CGY at VAN ($5,200): Lindholm has points in six of his last seven games, giving the center 21 goals and 42 assists in 73 games. He had a career year in 2021-22, scoring 42 times and adding 40 helpers. While this season has not been as good, Lindholm is still the Flames' top pivot. He has 10 goals and 21 points on the power play.

Jack Quinn, BUF vs. NYR ($3,200): The 21-year-old center has 14 goals and 34 points in his rookie campaign. Quinn was drafted eighth overall in 2020 and is seeing second line time in even-strength situations, as well as playing on the first power play unit, with Tage Thompson (upper body) out of action.

Casey Mittelstadt, BUF vs. NYR ($3,200): Mittelstadt is slated to start on the first line, should Tage Thompson (upper body) sit this game out. Thompson will be a game-time decision so you may have to scramble, but seeing first line ice time at this price is worth the shot. Mittelstadt has 10 goals and 34 assists in 73 games, his best season in his career. Mittelstadt has been a power play gem with four goals and 16 points this season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars at Coyotes

Roope Hintz (C-$6,800), Jason Robertson (W-$8,000), Joe Pavelski (W-$5,900)

The Stars' top line is led by 23-year-old Robertson, who has surpassed the 90-point mark for the first time in his NHL career. He has 41 goals and 50 assists in 74 games and has a good shot at reaching the 100-point mark. Robertson has two goals and two assists in three games versus the Coyotes this season. Hintz is closing in on his best season, as he has 33 goals and 67 points in 66 games, five points in arrears of last season's career best 37 goals and 72 points, set in 14 more games. Hintz has a goal and two assists in two games versus Arizona this season. Pavelski is the veteran of the line, and he has been quite hot of late, scoring eight goals and adding nine assists in his last 13 games. The 38-year-old has 22 goals and 46 assists in 74 games this season. The trio all play on the first power play unit, where they have combined for 28 goals and 46 assists.

Canucks vs. Flames

Elias Pettersson (C - $8,800), Andrei Kuzmenko (W -$5,200), Dakota Joshua (W - $3,000)

Pettersson is having an outstanding season as he is once again establishing himself as one of the top forwards in the NHL. Pettersson is on a 13-game point streak, scoring seven times and adding 12 assists. He has a career high 95 points this season and looks to be a shoo-in for his first 100-point campaign. Kuzmenko is having an outstanding first season in the NHL, as he has 37 goals and 68 points. Kuzmenko has points in each of his last four games after slumping a bit in mid-March, going three games with nary a point. He has 13 goals on the power play and has become a vital member of the Canucks. Joshua was promoted to the top line and has responded with two goals and four points in his last four games. He has 11 goals and 21 points this season, but has added value Friday, due to his low price for your fantasy lineup.

DEFENSEMEN

Moritz Seider, DET at WPG ($5,600): Seider is back on track with three assists in his last two games after going six contests without a point. Seider has five goals and 38 points in 74 games, a bit of a drop from his rookie season when he had seven goals and 43 assists, but he had his best game of the season against the Jets earlier in the campaign, picking up four helpers in a 7-5 win.

Juuso Valimaki, ARI at DAL ($4,000): Valimaki has three goals and 32 points in 71 games as the move from Calgary to Arizona at the beginning of the season has done wonders for his career. Valimaki came over off waivers, and the former first-round pick – 16th overall – from 2017, has finally been able to show his offensive talent. He has taken over quarterbacking the first power play since the trade deadline as both Shayne Gostisbehere and Jakob Chychrun are no longer with the Coyotes. Valimaki has 11 assists with the man-advantage this season.

