DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

There are four games in the NHL on Friday. Detroit hosts Philadelphia, a tired Edmonton team faces the Rangers in New York, Winnipeg hosts Boston and Montreal travels to Chicago. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Carter Hart, PHI at DET ($7,400): Hart is expected to get the start after missing the last five games with an illness. He was well enough to back up Samuel Ersson on Thursday, so he should be between the pipes versus the Red Wings. Hart is 9-6-1 with a 2.42 GAA and .919 save percentage this season. He was a perfect 3-0-0 against the Red Wings last season, giving up only two goals on 86 shots.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. BOS ($7,500): Hellebuyck has given up more than two goals only once in his last 11 starts, that being Monday versus the Canadiens when he gave up an overtime goal in a 3-2 loss. Hellebuyck is 15-6-2 with one shutout this season. He has a 2.43 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Bruins have lost two straight games in extra time and are 18th in NHL scoring with 97 goals.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nick Foligno, CHI vs. MON ($3,400): Foligno has two goals and an assist in his last two games, giving him six goals and 15 points in 31 contests. Foligno has two goals and four points on the power play and is a nice addition to fill out your fantasy roster as he is a great price.

Juraj Slafkovsky, MON at CHI ($3,600): Slafkovsky has only one assist in his last 10 games, but the 19-year-old has played so well of late. He is on the top line as well as the first power play and it's only a matter of time before he breaks out. Slafkovsky has two goals and six assists in 32 contests this season and is averaging 2:19 of ice time with the man-advantage.

J.T. Compher, DET vs. PHI ($4,700): Compher has six goals and 19 points in 27 games this season. He was red-hot to start the season but in the Red Wings last 10 games, he is pointless in five and missed the other five with an undisclosed injury. Compher is due to break out and it could come against the Flyers as he had some success last season, scoring once and adding a pair of assists in two games.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Rangers vs. Oilers

Mika Zibanejad (C-$6,000), Chris Kreider (W-$6,100), Blake Wheeler (W-$3,200)

The Rangers top line is led by Zibanejad. He's on a five-game point streak, scoring five times while adding three assists. Zibanejad has 11 goals and 28 points in 30 contests this season, including five goals and 14 points with the man-advantage. Kreider has two goals and four points in his last three games, giving the 32-year-old 16 goals and 26 points this season. Wheeler recently joined the top line and he has come alive of late with two goals and five points in his last four games. Wheeler got off to an awful start with two goals and six points in his first 26 games but has really come around of late. The Oilers played Thursday and that should make things a bit easier for the Rangers' top line.

Flyers at Red Wings

Sean Couturier (C - $5,100), Travis Konecny (W -$5,800), Tyson Foerster (W - $4,100)

Couturier potted his eighth goal of the season Thursday in a 4-2 loss to the Predators. The goal gave Couturier 22 points in 30 games as he has come back quite well from a pair of back surgeries that cost him 21 months of hockey. He is currently centering the top line for the Flyers. Konecny is having another fine season with 16 goals and 26 points in 30 games. Foerster recently joined the top unit and has four goals and eight points in his last 11 games. The 21-year-old had a goal and four points in his first 19 games but has shown a lot of offensive ability lately. The trio face the Red Wings, who have lost four in a row.

DEFENSEMEN

Shayne Gostisbehere, DET vs. PHI ($4,800): Gostisbehere has had some big offensive games for the Red Wings this season, giving the defenseman five goals and 23 points in 31 games. He has been a stud on the power play with two goals and 13 points, supplanting Moritz Seider on the top power-play unit.

Adam Fox, NYR vs. EDM ($5,300): Fox had a four-game point streak end Tuesday in Toronto. Fox has three goals and 21 points in 20 games but he is going to have a tough time hitting the 70-plus point mark in 2023-24 as he missed 10 games earlier in the season with a lower-body injury. Fox has 16 of his 21 points on the power play as he quarterbacks the top unit.

Cam York, PHI at DET ($4,100): York has five goals and 12 points in 32 games this season. The 22-year-old has two goals and five points in his last 10 games. Eventually York will quarterback the top power-play unit as he was drafted due to his offensive ability, but for now you have to be happy with his play on the second unit.

