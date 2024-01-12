DraftKings NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two games in the NHL on Friday with Nashville traveling to Dallas and Minnesota hosting Philadelphia. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Juuse Saros, NSH at DAL ($7,300): This is a hunch pick. Saros is coming off a couple of weak games, giving up 10 goals on 58 shots in his last two games. Saros is 16-15-1 with a 3.09 GAA and an .899 save percentage this season, the worst numbers in his eight-year NHL career. While those are reasons not to take him, Saros is the least expensive goaltender in DraftKings on Friday. Dallas has scored 149 goals this season, third in the NHL.

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN vs. PHI ($7,800): Fleury has won only one of his last five starts, giving up 15 goals on 138 shots. He will get another opportunity to collect his 551st career win, which would break the second-place tie with Patrick Roy and leave him trailing only Martin Brodeur. It has not been a great season for Fleury, as he is 7-9-2 with a 3.12 GAA and an .892 save percentage. He should improve his peripheral stats, as the Flyers have scored 120 goals, 23rd in the NHL.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. NSH ($4,500): Johnston has 10 goals and 23 points in 40 games – not bad for a 20-year-old in his sophomore NHL campaign. He centers the Stars' third line and is seeing action on the second power-play unit. Johnston has a goal and three assists with the man-advantage. Johnston is a nice piece to add to your DFS lineup, if you need an inexpensive player to fill out your roster.

Marco Rossi, MIN vs. PHI ($4,000): Rossi has come into his own this season. The ninth overall pick in 2020, Rossi had only one assist in his 21 games in the two seasons before the 2023-24 campaign, but this season he has 12 goals and 24 points in 40 games. He is seeing 2:35 of ice time on the power-play and has moved up to the first unit. Rossi had one assist in his lone game this season versus the Flyers.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Predators at Stars

Filip Forsberg (W-$7,900), Ryan O'Reilly (C-$5,800), Gustav Nyquist (W-$4,600)

Forsberg is having an excellent season, scoring 21 times while adding 24 assists in 41 games. He is well on his way to breaking his career best of 84 points, which he managed two seasons ago. O'Reilly has thrived in his first season with the Predators, scoring 15 goals while adding 20 assists. Nyquist has been hot of late, as he is on a nine-game point streak. Nyquist has six goals and 12 points during the streak, giving him 10 goals and 33 points in 41 contests. The line is well priced and capable of a big night in Dallas.

Wild vs. Flyers

Mats Zuccarello (W-$6,100), Joel Eriksson Ek (C-$7,500), Matt Boldy (W-$6,200)

The Wild have scraped together this line as Kirill Kaprizov remains on injured reserve. Zuccarello returned to action Jan. 6, after missing nine games with an upper-body injury. He has six goals and 30 points in 31 games, including a goal and 15 points on the power play. Eriksson Ek exploded for 61 points last season and has 15 goals and 12 assists in 40 games in 2023-24. Boldy is the most talented offensively of the trio as he had 31 goals and 63 points in 81 games. Boldy has struggled at times this season, but he still has 14 goals and 26 points in 33 games, including six tallies and two helpers in his last 10 contests.

DEFENSEMEN

Egor Zamula, PHI at MIN ($3,300): Zamula is listed as a defenseman, but he is seeing action up front as a fourth-liner, as well as quarterbacking the first power play. Zamula has two goals and four assists in his last eight games, giving the Russian blueliner three goals and 10 points in 32 contests. He has a goal and three points with the man-advantage this season.

Nils Lundkvist, DAL vs. NSH ($2,900): Lundkvist had a big game Wednesday, scoring his first of the season and adding an assist. Lundkvist has a goal and five points in his last six games, giving the 23-year-old, 12 points in 39 games this season. He has a pair of assists on the power play and is a great play if you need an inexpensive blueliner to fill out your fantasy roster.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.