DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

Monday is heavy with afternoon action due to the holiday, but since it isn't a holiday where the vast majority of people are necessarily going to be able to get a DFS NHL lineup in by 1 p.m. ET, and the main slate of contests at DraftKings starts at 6 p.m. ET. That consists of six games, and here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

There is only one team on the second leg of a back-to-back Monday, and that's the Rangers. They are visiting the Blue Jackets. Jaroslav Halak likely being in net for New York will benefit Columbus, but Columbus also happens to have a 3.95 GAA while allowing 35.3 shots on net per contest, so don't eschew New York's lineup either.

GOALIES

Casey DeSmith, PIT vs. ANA ($8,500): Tristan Jarry is expected to return soon, but there is no rush with the Ducks in town. Anaheim is the NHL's worst team, so DeSmith should be able to handle this one and pick up a win. The Ducks are last in goals per game, and also in GAA. If DeSmith starts and doesn't win, it would be a genuine surprise.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY at NAS ($8,100): It has been an erratic season for Markstrom, but he gets the benefit of a defense that has allowed a mere 27.8 shots on net per contest. Monday, he also gets the benefit of facing a Predators team that has averaged 2.76 goals per game, which ranks 27th in the NHL.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jordan Kyrou, STL vs. OTT ($7,700): The Blues have a lot of players who have been reticent to shoot, but Kyrou is not one of them. He's put 136 shots on net through 41 games, and has 20 goals as a result. The Senators have allowed 32.1 shots on goal per contest, and the goaltending has not been up to the task. Cam Talbot has a .906 save percentage, and Anton Forsberg has a .902 save percentage.

Jack Roslovic, CLM vs. NYR ($3,800): Roslovic is getting the benefit of centering Columbus' first line between Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine. The center is also waiting for some puck luck to come his way, as his 5.0 shooting percentage is well below his career 12.5 number. New York is the lone team on a back-to-back Monday, and Halak has a 2.85 GAA and .896 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Penguins vs. Ducks

Evgeni Malkin (C - $6,600), Rickard Rakell (W - $6,200), Jason Zucker (W - $4,400)

The Ducks have a 4.16 GAA and have allowed 38.8 shots on net per game. Do I need to say more? Stacking Pittsburgh's top line could pay off, but I decided to save a smidge of salary on my stack by going with the second line.

Malkin may be a second-line center, but with 39 points in 42 games he's still a first-rate producer. That includes 18 points with the extra man, and the Ducks have the 30th-ranked penalty kill. Rakell has had a point in every-other game for seven games, but I think the pattern breaks Monday with another point or two. He's notched 129 shots on goal and has two power-play tallies over his last three games. It's a good opportunity for Rakell to get one over on his old team. Zucker doesn't see as much power-play time, or shoot as often, as his linemates, but he still has 26 points in 38 outings. That includes six points in 11 games since returning from injury.

DEFENSEMEN

Jacob Trouba, NYR at CLM ($5,800): Trouba has been shooting a ton this year. He's put 121 shots on net through 44 games, and while it took him a while to finally pick up a goal, he has three in his last 13 games. The Blue Jackets have given up 35.3 shots on goal per contest, so Trouba should have plenty of opportunity.

Adam Boqvist, CLM vs. NYR ($2,900): With Zach Werenski out, the Blue Jackets have been giving the young Swede in Boqvist a shot at a larger role on the blue line. Since returning to the lineup in December, he has averaged 2:20 per game on the power play. Also, since being a healthy scratch in a possible attempt to light a fire under the 22-year-old defenseman, he is on a three-game point streak with eight shots on goal. Now he faces a Rangers team on the road for the second night of a back-to-back with their backup goalie and his .896 save percentage in net.

