DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

Feelings a Super Bowl hangover? Maybe it's because the game ran a little late, or you ate too much pizza or, you know, you have an actual hangover. Well, move past it, and get your NHL DFS lineups in before the first puck drops at 7 p.m. ET. There are four games on the slate. Here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

No team is on the second leg of a back-to-back. Two teams are on the first leg, but the only one I am worried about is the Kraken, as Joey Daccord has been quite a bit better than Philipp Grubauer.

GOALIE

Samuel Ersson, PHI vs. ARI ($7,900): It's not so much Ersson's play, but the play of Philadelphia's defense. He has a 2.47 GAA, but a lot of that is the fact the Flyers have only allowed 28.0 shots on net per game. The Coyotes are 21st in goals per game, but 30th in shots on net per contest. There's a good chance Ersson only faces, like, 20 shots in this one.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Morgan Frost, PHI vs. ARI ($4,300): Frost has points in back-to-back games, and he has 14 points in his last 15 outings. Connor Ingram was a good story earlier this season, but the bloom is off that particular rose. In 12 appearances in 2024, Ingram has a 3.24 GAA and .898 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Kraken at Devils

Alexander Wennberg (C - $3,500), Jared McCann (W - $6,400), Jaden Schwartz (W - $4,600)

The Devils, a popular preseason pick to make it to the finals, may miss the playoffs. If they do, the blame will be on the defensive end of things, as the Devils have a 3.52 GAA, bottom five in the NHL. Seattle has done some line juggling recently, but this is the current second line, and the line that has the most upside right now.

Wennberg barely shoots himself, so he benefits from having quality players on his wing, as he does right now. He also has three points in his last five games. McCann, the greatest goal scorer in Seattle's (brief) history, has provided more of the same, especially recently. He has 21 goals in 50 contests, and has seven goals and seven assists in his last 11 outings. Schwarz missed time with injury, but has six points in his last 12 games. He has eight points on the power play this season, and the Devils have a below-average penalty kill.

DEFENSEMAN

Alec Martinez, VGK vs. MIN ($5,200): Martinez has six points in his last 11 games. While only one of them has been on the power play, he's averaged 2:21 per contest with the extra man in that time, unusual for him, but beneficial in this matchup. The Wild rank 29th on the penalty kill.

