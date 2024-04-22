DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Monday brings up the final two Game 1s of the first round of the NHL playoffs, and then also the first two Game 2s. Now that we've hit the weekdays, the first puck doesn't drop until 7 p.m. ET. Here are my players to target for your DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

Though no team is playing back-to-backs, there are goaltending questions among these four teams. Will the Bruins adhere to their stringent goaltending rotation, or stick with Jeremy Swayman after his stellar Game 1? Will the Hurricanes keep their goaltending rotation going? Also, will the Maple Leafs stick with Ilya Samsonov after a rough Game 1? And who will be in net for the Golden Knights, Logan Thompson or last year's hero Adin Hill? There are questions to be answered in net.

GOALIE

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. NYI ($8,200): Whether it's Andersen, or Pyotr Kochetkov, this is the only goaltending choice Monday I feel good about. Andersen played very well in Game 1, making 33 saves on 34 shots, with the goal coming on a mad scramble. The only surprise is that the Islanders managed 34 shots on net, given that the Hurricanes allowed a league-low 25.6 shots on goal per contest this year. If Andersen is called upon, he's up for it, but there's a good chance he's less busy in Game 2.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Viktor Arvidsson, LOS at EDM ($6,200): Arvidsson missed almost the entire season with injury, so if he is not top of mind, I understand. However, after he returned from missing months of action, the Swede tallied six goals on 47 shots on net and added seven assists in 14 games. Stuart Skinner had some issues down the stretch, posting a 2.89 GAA and .892 save percentage over his final 10 outings. If he's not locked in, Arvidsson could take advantage on the road in Game 1.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Charlie Coyle (C - $4,500), Brad Marchand (W - $5,600), Jake DeBrusk (W - $4,100)

The Maple Leafs always carry extra onus upon them, so when things go pear-shaped, like in Game 1 of this series, I do wonder about the wheels, and the potential for them to come off. Even aside from the psychological element, Samsonov had an .890 save percentage this season, and Joseph Woll had a .907 save percentage and lacks the playoff experience of his fellow Toronto goalie. The Leafs also ranked 23rd on the penalty kill. Boston's top line actually carries less salary than the second line, so this is where I am going for my stack.

Coyle has been spotty in terms of production recently, but he set career highs in goals (25) and points (60) this season. Also, interestingly, he played 3:55 on the power play in Game 1. Marchand is the best player on this line, and he tallied 29 goals on 207 shots on net this season. He had two power-play assists in Game 1, and on the year he notched 26 points with the extra man. DeBrusk popped in Game 1 with two goals and an assist. He often scores in bunches, and if you look through his game logs you see a lot of hot stretches and cold streak. Maybe this is the start of a good run for DeBrusk. If nothing else, he scored twice on the power play, and as I noted, Toronto has the 23rd-ranked penalty kill.

DEFENSEMAN

Brady Skjei, CAR vs. NYI ($4,300): When you think of a defenseman on the power play producing points, Brent Burns may come to mind first. However, it was Skjei who had a power-play assist in Game 1 of this series. It's also Skjei who entered the playoffs on a five-game point streak, including two power-play assists. The Islanders have the league's worst penalty kill, so I will take the in-form Skjei on Monday.

