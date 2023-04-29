DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

We have three huge Game 6s on Saturday. Also, the games are all in the evening. The first puck drops at 7 p.m. ET, so you will have your typical timeframe to get your DFS lineups in. Speaking of which, here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The goalie situations are solidified. Akira Schmid has made sure of that. There are no fresh injury concerns looming either. Game 6 does mean a swap of home ice from Game 5, though.

GOALIE

Akira Schmid, NJD at NYR ($7,400): I am ready to buy in on Schmid. He has been incredible in this series, saving the Devils. Add these three games to his regular-season appearances, and he has an 1.87 GAA and .931 save percentage. Plus, the Rangers actually finished sixth of these six teams in goals per game.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Ryan O'Reilly, TOR at TAM ($4,900): O'Reilly has delivered what the Maple Leafs hoped for when they dealt for him. Since he returned from injury, he has 13 points in 10 games, including seven in this series. Andrei Vasilevskiy has had many great stretches, but he's really been struggling for a bit here. Over his last seven starts he has a 4.23 GAA and .861 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs

Anthony Cirelli (C - $3,700), Brandon Hagel (W - $4,600), Alex Killorn (W - $4,200)

The pressure on the Maple Leafs is incredibly high, but playing armchair psychologist is not the only reason to go with a Lightning stack. Ilya Samsonov was killer at home this year, but on the road he struggled. The Russian goalie has a 2.83 GAA and .908 save percentage in away games, including the playoffs. Tampa's top line is stacked, but its second line is no slouch.

Cirelli had 29 points in 58 games this season, but he's picked it up in the playoffs. He has three goals and two assists, and he's blocked eight shots as well. Hagel was more of an offensive contributor, tallying 30 goals and 34 assists during the regular season. Some of that was while on the top line, but moving to the second line hasn't slowed him down. Hagel has 10 points over his last nine games. Killorn has tallied a point in six of his last seven games. The only one where he didn't was that Game 2 blowout when Jon Cooper kept some key players on the bench, Killorn included.

DEFENSEMAN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at LOS ($5,100): The Kings had the 24th-ranked penalty kill. Bouchard is well aware. He has seven power-play points in this series. That has helped the defenseman rack up an eight-game point streak.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.