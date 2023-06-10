DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

We have ourselves a series. The Panthers left it late, but got the tying goal with their netminder pulled and then won Game 3 in overtime to avoid falling into the 3-0 hole. Now, Game 4 has added intrigue to it Saturday. Florida could tie the series, or Vegas could put itself in the position to head home one win away from hoisting the Cup. For DFS purposes, you have $50,000 for your six-player lineup. Your Captain earns 1.5 times the points, but also has elevated salary. Here is my Game 4 lineup. It may be a Saturday, but the puck still drops at 8 p.m. ET, colloquially speaking.

CAPTAIN

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at FLA ($14,100): I just can't go with anybody else right now. Marchessault has been just so white hot out there. He has a four-game goal streak, and an eight-game point streak. Marchessault is now tied with his center Jack Eichel with 23 points to lead Vegas, but Marchessault also has 13 goals. Until this run stops cold, I am trusting the former Panther against his old squad.

FLEX

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA vs. VGK ($10,200): Tkachuk's success is Florida's success. He missed time in Game 3, but still picked up a goal and an assist. Tkachuk has 11 goals and 13 assists and is now tied with Roope Hintz for the most playoff points. If Florida isn't shut out, and I don't expect that, Keith's kid should surpass Hintz in Game 4 (though Marchessault could, in turn, pass Tkachuk as well).

Sam Reinhart, FLA vs. VGK ($7,400): The Panthers' power play has been ice cold in this series, and that has crimped Reinhart's style. He doesn't have a point in this series even though he's averaged 4:51 per game with the extra man. The Golden Knights ranked 19th on the penalty kill during the regular season, and came into this series ranked 15th out of 16 playoff teams on that front. Eventually, Florida should break through, and that would be to Reinhart's benefit.

Shea Theodore, VGK at FLA ($7,200): It's actually the defenseman Theodore who has started the highest percentage of his shifts in the offensive zone of any Golden Knight, as he is up at 63.4 percent. His production has been spotty in the playoffs, but he has three points in this series, including two on the power play. In this series, Vegas has pipped Florida on the penalty kill, as Florida now ranks 14th while Vegas is up to 13th.

Chandler Stephenson, VGK at FLA ($6,200): Maybe it's by dint of being a third-line center than Stephenson's salary is this low, but he does not produce like your typical third-line center. He has eight goals and nine assists in 20 playoff games. That includes three assists in this series, and he's put nine shots on net in the Stanley Cup Finals as well. Don't sleep on Stephenson.

Anton Lundell, FLA vs. VGK ($4,800): Looking for some upside to fill out my roster with the salary space I had, I went with Lundell. He has two points in this series, but there is also the chance for some puck luck to arrive for the Finn. Lundell has a 5.3 shooting percentage in the playoffs. Now, admittedly he had a 7.9 shooting percentage in the regular season, but that still means there is room for regression toward the mean.

