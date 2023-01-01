DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

It's a new year, and another opportunity to find success on the DFS front. Sunday's main slate features only four NHL games, starting at 5 p.m. ET, so the pickings are a bit slim. So, to help out, here are my player recommendations for your lineup. Let's begin 2023 on a high note!

SLATE PREVIEW

There probably wasn't a ton of celebrating on New Year's Eve for a few of these teams. Of the eight squads in action In Sunday's DFS slate, four played Saturday as well. However, those teams are all squaring off with one another. The Sharks visit the Blackhawks, while the Sabres are taking on the Senators.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at SEA ($7,800): This is my bet on talent, as the Kraken have been unexpectedly impressive offensively this year, but Sorokin has been stellar himself. The Russian goalie has a 2.26 GAA and .926 save percentage. If you want to bet on the skill of the goaltender in question Sunday, go with Sorokin.

Kaapo Kahkonen, SAN at CHI ($7,700): This is my matchup play. Kahkonen has struggled with the Sharks this year, but this matchup between two teams on a back-to-back is in his favor. The Blackhawks are in the bottom two in goals and shots on net per game, and they will likely be starting Petr Mrazek in net, and he has a 4.12 GAA. I like Kahkonen's odds of picking up the win as a result.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Mathew Barzal, NYI at SEA ($5,400): Barzal has been racking up assist all season, but over his last four games he has four goals. What mostly intrigues me, though, is the center's 15 power-play points. The Kraken have the 31st-ranked penalty kill, so Barzal has a lot of potential opportunity here.

Jack Quinn, BUF at OTT ($2,900): Quinn was kicked up to the second line for the Sabres, and in the process he's picked up 17 points in 29 games. Both of these teams are on a back-to-back, but the Senators will likely be starting Anton Forsberg. He has a 3.24 GAA and .906 save percentage, and Ottawa has allowed over 33 shots on net per game.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Sharks at Blackhawks

Tomas Hertl (C - $6,100), Kevin Labanc (W - $3,800), Matt Nieto (W - $2,600)

The Blackhawks are in the bottom six in GAA, shots on net allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage. On top of that, as I noted earlier it's likely Mrazek will be in net. He has a 4.12 GAA, but also an .881 save percentage. Recently Hertl was moved down to being the second-line center for the Sharks, but he's still on the top power-play unit.

I'll start with Hertl, who has 35 points in 36 games, plus 88 shots on net. On the power-play front, he also has 10 points with the extra man. Labanc got off to a slow start, but he found his footing in time. In fact, over his last 17 games he has six goals and six assists. Nieto only has six goals and six assists, but he's on the second line now and has a favorable matchup that makes him viable in this stack. Plus, three of his goals and three of his assists have come in his last 14 outings.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. BUF ($6,200): Since returning to action, Chabot has 13 points and 42 shots on net in 17 games. The Sabres, who are the ones on the road, are in the bottom 10 in shots on goal allowed per contest. Now, Craig Anderson does have a .922 save percentage, but he's 41 and has a .902 save percentage over his last six seasons. I don't expect him to sustain this, and I trust Chabot more than the veteran goalie.

Matt Benning, SAN at CHI ($3,500): Benning returned from a one-game absence to pick up an assist Saturday. That gives him 15 points on the season. As I noted, the Blackhawks are a bad defense across the board with a goalie who has posted an .881 save percentage expected in net. I like Benning as an option here with upside at a sensible salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.