DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

We're in March. We're past the trade deadline. However, March Madness hasn't started in college basketball just yet, giving us the chance to really focus on the NHL as it heads toward the playoffs at full speed. There are four games on the docket for the league in the evening, which this Sunday starts at 6 p.m. ET. Here are some players I'd consider for your lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two teams on the second leg of a back-to-back. Detroit is visiting Philadelphia, while Colorado is hosting Seattle.

GOALIES

Vitek Vanecek, NJD at ARI ($8,400): Well this is pretty simple. Vanecek has a 2.46 GAA and the Devils have allowed a mere 28.3 shots on net per contest. The Coyotes have averaged a paltry 25.6 shots on goal per game, fewest in the NHL. After the trade deadline, the offense is even worse on paper.

Carter Hart, PHI vs. DET ($7,500): If you want to go with a different goalie, Hart is the next best option. Yes, he's erratic in terms of his performances. His last five starts have been poor, but his four starts before that he posted an 1.23 GAA and .962 save percentage. The Red Wings have averaged 2.98 goals and 28.6 shots on net per contest, both below average, but again, they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back as well.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Dawson Mercer, NJD at ARI ($4,800): Mercer is on an eight-game goal streak, and he's put 32 shots on net in that time. The Coyotes have a 3.53 GAA, which is bottom 10 in the NHL, but they have also allowed a whopping 35.5 shots on goal per game.

Josh Anderson, MON at VGK ($4,600): Anderson has a three-game point streak, and over his last 12 games he has nine points. The Golden Knights were desperate for a little veteran help in net, which is why they dealt for Jonathan Quick. Quick is making his Vegas debut Sunday, but over the last five seasons he has an .896 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Flyers vs. Red Wings

Morgan Frost (C - $3,700), Owen Tippett (W - $5,100), Joel Farabee (W - $3,200)

Philadelphia is getting to host a Detroit team on the second leg of a back-to-back, of course. However, the Red Wings' goaltending situation is precarious at the moment. Ville Husso is banged up, and head coach Derek Lalonde expressed skepticism that he will be able to play Sunday. That would leave Alex Nedeljkovic, up from the AHL on an emergency basis, to start. Since joining the Wings last year, he has a 3.41 GAA and .898 save percentage. This is the Flyers' first line at the moment, and they can hopefully take advantage of this opportunity.

Frost has seven points over his last 15 games, but that is with a 3.4 shooting percentage in that time. That should improve, and playing first-line minutes gives Frost more opportunity as well. Tippett is the best player of this trio. He has 18 goals on 153 shots on net through 57 games, including three goals in his last four outings. Farabee has been cold, but he has 26 points this season even with an 8.6 shooting percentage. Last year he had 17 goals in 63 games, and the year before 20 in 55, so clearly he can light the lamp on occasion.

DEFENSEMEN

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. MON ($6,600): Since returning from injury, Theodore has 11 points and 37 shots on goal in 13 games. Only one of those points has come with the extra man, but he's been back on the top power-play unit, so his numbers should improve on that front. The Canadiens, for their part, have allowed 33.7 shots on net per contest and have a 3.56 GAA.

Ryan Graves, NJD at ARI ($4,600): If you are looking to save salary over going with Dougie Hamilton, Graves is the clear next-best choice from the Devils. He has 21 points in 58 games, including five in his last nine. On top of that, he's put 105 shots on net, which is respectable from a defenseman. There will be opportunity to shoot Sunday, as the Coyotes have allowed 35.5 shots on net per contest.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.