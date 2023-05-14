DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The Oilers must win Game 6 at home to keep their playoff hopes alive. Edmonton versus Vegas is the only NHL game Sunday, which means single-game DFS rules. You have $50,000 in salary for six players. Your Captain earns 1.5 times the points, but at an elevated salary. Also, you have plenty of time to get your lineup in. The game doesn't start until 10 p.m. ET. Onto one possible lineup that looks good to me!

CAPTAIN

Jack Eichel, VGK at EDM ($13,800): Stuart Skinner has had two strong starts in this series. He's also been pulled twice in the second period and in one game he finished he allowed five goals. Jack Campbell is not exactly an encouraging option, either. The last two times Skinner was pulled, Eichel had three points, and in Game 1 he had two points. Basically, when Vegas succeeds, Eichel is key.

FLEX

Zach Hyman, EDM vs. VGK ($8,600): If the Oilers win at home and keep the series going, it will likely be powered by Connor McDavid, and also likely the Edmonton power play. Well, Hyman is on the top power-play unit, and he's been on McDavid's wing on the first line as well. The wing has 38 shots on net in 11 games, and in Game 5 he picked up a goal and an assist, both with the extra man.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. VGK ($8,200): Bouchard has had as much power-play success as anybody in the playoffs. He's been held without a point only once in his last 14 games, and he has at least one power-play point in 10 of his 11 playoff outings. The Golden Knights had the 19th-ranked penalty kill this year, and clearly they haven't been keeping the Oilers' power play in check. Although, few have this season.

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at EDM ($8,000): Marchessault has started 68.4 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, highest on the Golden Knights. He's just, unfortunately, had bad puck luck in the playoffs, notching only two goals on 40 shots on net in 10 games. That makes for a 5.0 shooting percentage that is likely to regress toward the mean. Marchessault's two playoff goals did come in this series, and he had three assists in Game 5 as well.

Reilly Smith, VGK at EDM ($6,200): Smith just picked up his first postseason goal, and he put five shots on net as well. He does have five assists in the playoffs as well. The Oilers have a 3.36 GAA in the playoffs, so it has not been hard to score on them, and they were middling in terms of GAA during the regular season as well.

Ivan Barbashev, VGK at EDM ($5,000): Barbashev has started 58.8 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, third highest among Vegas forward behind, well, his linemates Eichel and Marchessault. Clearly, the Golden Knights rely on their top line offensively. Now, Barbashev hasn't scored like Eichel, but he does have seven points in the playoffs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.