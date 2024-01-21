DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Sunday night gives us four NHL games starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. That's perfect for me, as the Lions are playing at 3 p.m. ET, so I'll have time between that and the start of hockey for DFS purposes. Here are my recommendations for your DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Lightning are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Red Wings, which is wild because the Buccaneers are also in town to play the Lions. Dallas is also in New York to face the Islanders and Toronto is in Seattle. Meanwhile, the Ducks and Rangers are both on the second leg of a back-to-back. So yeah, lot of teams that had a busy weekend.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at ANA ($8,400): Both of these teams are on a back-to-back, but the Ducks are the ones that rank 29ths in goals per game, and the Rangers are the one in the top 10 in shots on net allowed per contest. While Shesterkin has not looked like a Vezina winner this year, in the past he has won that very award, and his career .921 save percentage gives me hope in an easy matchup.

Alex Lyon, DET vs. TAM ($7,500): The Lightning are in the top 10 in goals per game, but they are also on the road for the second day of a back-to-back. Lyon has played the most games of his career already, and he has a 2.57 GAA and .922 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Vincent Trocheck, NYR at ANA ($6,700): Trocheck is on a tear, tallying 18 points in his last 17 outings. That includes seven points on the power play. The Ducks are on the fringes of the bottom-10 in penalty-kill percentage, and the Ducks are also in the bottom 10 in terms of GAA.

Eeli Tolvanen, SEA vs. TOR ($4,200): Tolvanen has eight points in his last eight games, giving him 12 goals and 17 assists on the season. He's done this with a 12.9 shooting percentage, a drop down from his 15.5 percentage last year. Since the Maple Leafs are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, we'll probably be seeing Ilya Samsonov in net. The Russian has an .863 save percentage and was previously waived by the Leafs, which is not traditionally a good sign.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Red Wings vs. Lightning

Dylan Larkin (C - $8,000), Lucas Raymond (W - $4,700), David Perron (W - $3,800)

The Lightning did save Andrei Vasilevskiy for this game, but it doesn't seem like it matters this year. He just can't get in gear post-surgery. Vasilevskiy has an .899 save percentage, and over his last nine starts he has a 3.01 GAA and .884 save percentage. Detroit's first line also all appear on the top power-play unit, which is also a bonus.

Larkin is on a seven-game point streak. On the year he's tallied 18 points with the extra man in 39 games as well. Goals have been hard to come by for Raymond recently, and he's not shooting a lot, but he has 10 points over his last 13 games. The Swede is still skating on the first line, and on the top power-play unit, and that matters. Last year, Perron averaged 3:24 per game on the power play in his first season with the Wings and had 22 power-play points. This year he's also averaged 3:24 per contest with the extra man and already has 11 power-play points.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. DAL ($7,100): Dobson has already hit 100 shots on net and 100 blocked shots, and that's in only 45 games. That's what happens when you have averaged a whopping 25:47 per game in ice time. Few defensemen are as relied upon as Dobson. The Stars saved Jake Oettinger for this one, but this year he has a .904 save percentage, so he hasn't been up to his usual standards.

Shayne Gostisbehere, DET vs. TAM ($4,500): Gostisbehere has tallied 10 points in his last 15 outings. Sure, eight of them have come with the extra man, but the Lightning have a middling penalty kill. On the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, it's unlikely Tampa's penalty kill will be firing on all cylinders.

