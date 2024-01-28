DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The NHL is taking it easy until the All-Star break. There are no busy days on the schedule until after the break ends, and Sunday features only two games. Also, the first starts at 2 p.m. ET. Here are my recommendations for your DFS lineups Sunday.

SLATE PREVIEW

One team is on the second leg of a back-to-back, the lowly Blue Jackets, who are on the road for both games.

GOALIE

Joey Daccord, SEA vs. CLM ($8,200): Daccord is coming off a poor start, but even so, he has a 2.37 GAA and .920 save percentage. The Blue Jackets, as I noted, are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and they are below average in terms of goals per game as is.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Jaden Schwartz, SEA vs. CLM ($4,800): In nine games since returning from an injury absence, Schwartz has picked up six points. The Blue Jackets are in the bottom four in both GAA and shots on net allowed per game, and don't forget they are on the second day of a back-to-back.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Blues vs. Kings

Robert Thomas (C- $6,400), Jordan Kyrou (W - $6,900), Pavel Buchnevich (W - $6,400)

Over his last 11 games, Cam Talbot has a 3.78 GAA and .883 save percentage. David Rittich has played well stepping in for Talbot as he's slipped, but he came into this season with a career .904 save percentage over seven seasons. Obviously, your options are slim Sunday, but I like St. Louis' top line at home.

Thomas has a four-game point streak. Also, seven times in his last 16 games he's tallied multiple points. Kyrou has 34 points in 47 games, and that's with him suffering bad puck luck this year. He has an 8.5 shooting percentage, decidedly below his career 12.5 number. Buchnevich has tallied 16 goals in 45 games, and that's with a 12.9 shooting percentage. He has a career 14.7 shooting percentage, so improvement is possible. Plus, the Russian has put 62 shots on net over his last 20 outings.

DEFENSEMAN

Drew Doughty, LOS at STL ($6,000): Doughty has tallied eight points in his last 14 games, four goals and four assists. Now, seven of those points have come with the extra man, but that's not a problem with this matchup. The Blues have a bottom-10 penalty kill, so a power-play weapon like Doughty is well-suited for this one.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.