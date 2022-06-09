DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday's NHL slate consists of the one-game showdown contest for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Lightning and Rangers after 8:00 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Rangers stretched their home winning streak to a franchise playoff-best eight games by taking the first two games of this series, but the Lightning responded with a pair of wins in Tampa Bay to level the series as it shifts back to New York. Tampa Bay's a modest favorite in Game 5, which has an over/under of just 5.0 goals. Your lineup will consist of six players, including a Captain spot that costs 1.5 times as much and scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at NYR ($11,000): After allowing nine goals over the first two games at Madison Square Garden, Vasilevskiy rediscovered his top form at Amalie Arena, allowing just three goals on 65 shots between Games 3 and 4 combined as the Lightning leveled the series. Both he and Igor Shesterkin continue to play up to their lofty valuations, as the goaltending has been elite on both ends.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. TB ($10,800): Shesterkin has eight consecutive wins on home ice, so he won't be short on confidence despite dropping consecutive games in Tampa Bay. He has saved 142 of 152 Lightning shots through four games, giving Shesterkin a .934 save percentage in this series, which is right in line with his performance throughout the season. If the Rangers are able to regain the series lead, it will likely be thanks in large part to another strong Shesterkin performance.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Artemi Panarin, NYR vs. TB ($8,000): The Rangers have been inconsistent offensively at 5-on-5, but their power play has been clicking all year, thanks in large part to Panarin's contributions. The team's points leader from the regular season had been struggling in the playoffs outside of scoring the Game 7 overtime winner against Pittsburgh, but Panarin has rediscovered his scoring touch recently, notching a 3-5-8 line in his last seven games, including two multi-point outings in this series.

Nick Paul, TB at NYR ($5,600): Paul has had a quiet series outside of Game 2, but he showed his all-around ability in his last visit to MSG, totaling a goal, four shots and six blocked shots en route to 25.3 fantasy points in that one. At a mid-range price in a middle-six role, Paul's a nice supporting piece to include in your lineup.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning at Rangers

Steven Stamkos (W - $9,000), Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,800), Ondrej Palat (W - $7,000)

This line has produced most of the Lightning's offense in this series, and there's little reason to believe that trend will be broken here. Kucherov has led the way with a 3-3-6 line and 18 shots through four games. Stamkos has been right there with him, notching a 3-2-5 line and 18 shots. Palat has chipped in a 3-2-5 line and 10 shots, bringing an infusion of offense since replacing the more defensive-minded Anthony Cirelli alongside Tampa Bay's two best forwards.

Rangers vs. Lightning

Mika Zibanejad (C - $9,400), Chris Kreider (W - $8,200), Frank Vatrano (W - $6,200)

The Rangers will likely have to rely on their top line even more than usual with their second-line and third-line centers both in danger of sitting out due to injury; Ryan Strome left Game 3 with a lower-body injury and subsequently sat out Game 4, while Filip Chytil exited Game 4 due to an upper-body injury. At least the Rangers still have their top center in Zibanejad, who had an eight-game point streak snapped in Game 4 but still boasts a 3-2-5 line in this series along with 19 shots on goal. Kreider has a 4-4-8 line during his current six-game point streak, and he topped 50 goals in the regular season. Vatrano has had a productive series as well, chipping in a 1-3-4 line.

DEFENSEMEN

Jacob Trouba, NYR vs. TB ($7,800): Trouba continues to demonstrate one of the highest floors around. He has scored at least 11.2 fantasy points in each of his last six games despite totaling just one assist over that stretch. Whether the Rangers have the puck and he's shooting or the Lightning have it and he's blocking shots, Trouba's compiling fantasy points on a consistent basis while playing in all situations.

Ryan McDonagh, TB at NYR ($7,200): Like Trouba, McDonagh provides fantasy value without getting on the scoresheet. The former Rangers captain has scored 11.2 or more fantasy points in six of his last 11 games, including a combined 24.3 over the last two thanks to seven shots and six blocked shots.

