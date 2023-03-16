DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday's NHL slate features 11 games after 7:00 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Panthers need every point they can get in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race, and they are in great position to pick up a pair at home against the Canadiens, while the Kings and Predators are heavy home favorites against the lowly Blue Jackets and Blackhawks, respectively. Florida's game has a slate-high over/under of 7.0 goals, while LA's is one of seven matchups with an over/under of 6.5 goals.

GOALIES

Juuse Saros, NSH vs. CHI ($8,300): Saros' strong play has Nashville hanging around in the Western Conference playoff race, as his 28-save perofmrance in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings last time out improved the Finnish netminder's record to 6-2-1 in his last nine decisions. Four points back of the final playoff spot with three games in hand, the Predators control their own destiny, and Saros can lead them to two valuable points against the league-worst Chicago offense (2.52 goals per game).

Thatcher Demko, VAN at ARI ($8,000): Demko's late-season surge is putting a damper on Canucks fans' dreams of landing Connor Bedard with the first overall pick, but he continues to make fantasy managers happy, having allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last five starts while winning the past four. Demko should keep rolling against a Coyotes team that's scoring just 2.78 goals per game -- sixth-fewest in the NHL.

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at WPG ($7,900): Assuming Swayman and Linus Ullmark continue to alternate, it will be the former's turn for this matchup with the free-falling Jets, who have put the "win" in Winnipeg just four times in their last 14 games. Swayman's 16-6-4 with a 2.37 GAA and .913 save percentage behind the stout Boston defense.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at NJ ($7,300): Those who went with Vasilevskiy in New Jersey on Tuesday were rewarded, as he held the Devils to one goal. The star netminder's a nice value play in this rematch two days later, especially since the Devils have actually been far worse on home ice than on the road all season, going just 19-13-2 at Prudential Center. Vasilevskiy's 30-17-4 with a 2.67 GAA and .914 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. DAL ($10,100): McDavid has already compiled the most points in a single season for any active player with a 56-73-129 line, and he still has 14 games left to add to that lofty total. Don't sweat a tricky matchup against a Stars team that's allowing 2.68 goals per game.

Patrick Kane, NYR vs. PIT ($6,000): Kane's coming off his best game in a Rangers uniform, as he produced a goal, an assist and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Washington. The winger's best hockey on Broadway could still be ahead of him, and Kane has a nice opportunity to build on his previous performance in this home game against a Penguins team that's allowed four goals to five of its last seven opponents.

Jared McCann, SEA at SJ ($5,800): McCann leads the Kraken with 30 goals, and he's still the only player on the team to crack the 20-goal mark this season. He has a nice opportunity to light the lamp again when Seattle takes on a Sharks team that's surrendering 3.78 goals per game.

Jason Zucker, PIT at NYR ($5,000): Zucker has nine goals in his last nine games, including a goal on eight shots when these two teams met this past Sunday. The red-hot winger has also mustered four-plus shots in four of his last five games.

Thomas Novak, NSH vs. CHI ($4,700): Novak has a 4-1-5 line during his current three-game goal streak, bringing his season output to 13-15-28 in just 34 appearances. A Blackhawks team that's allowing 3.54 goals per game is unlikely to slow him down.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers vs. Canadiens

Sam Bennett (C - $5,300), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $8,300), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $6,900)

This line should impose its will physically and also show off its skill against a Canadiens team that's allowing 3.62 goals per game. Tkachuk's coming off consecutive three-point performances and has 16 shots in those two games. Overall, his 30-57-87 line is tied for fifth in points. Verhaeghe is two goals ahead of Tkachuk for the team lead, while Bennett has two goals on 20 shots over his last four games.

Avalanche at Senators

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,900), Mikko Rantanen (W - $7,700), Evan Rodrigues (W - $4,700)

The sky's the limit for a line containing two of the best players in the league against a team that's down to its third-string goalie due to injuries. MacKinnon had a five-game goal streak snapped Wednesday in Toronto, but he still dished an assist and contributed the shootout winner. His average of 1.49 points per game (82 in 55) is third in the league behind McDavid (1.90) and Leon Draisaitl (1.52). Rantanen scored Colorado's lone regulation goal in that game, and his 44 goals are tied for third in the NHL. Rodrigues will have significant upside as long as he's skating on a line with these two superstars.

Kings vs. Blue Jackets

Anze Kopitar (C - $5,700), Adrian Kempe (W - $5,500), Quinton Byfield (W - $3,400)

With Kevin Fiala ($6,800) battling a lower-body injury, this line has LA's top two healthy goal and point producers against a Blue Jackets team that's allowing 3.76 goals per game and bringing up the rear in the league standings. Kempe leads the team in goals with a 32-20-52 line, while Kopitar's second with a 25-37-62 line. Fiala has only 22 goals, but he would be a strong choice if he recovers in time to play, as he leads the team with 68 points. Byfield's a nice value play given his role and matchup. He has a point in six of his last seven games, including a goal against the Islanders in the Kings' previous game.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. MON ($6,300): Montour has multiple points in three of his last four games, and he's put at least three pucks on net in all four of those games. The skilled blueliner jumps up into the play often, which has allowed him to compile a 12-43-55 line through 65 games. His aggressive mindset should pay off against the defensively challenged Canadiens.

Vince Dunn, SEA at SJ ($4,800): Dunn's a bargain at his sub-$5,000 valuation considering he carries a 10-game point streak into this matchup with the league's third-worst defensive team. He has a 3-12-15 line during the streak.

Matt Roy, LA vs. CLS ($4,200): Roy has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last six games. Facing the leaky Blue Jackets raises his offensive ceiling, and Roy has demonstrated a high floor all season by accumulating 120 shots and 125 blocked shots through 68 games along with his 9-15-24 line.

Juuso Valimaki, ARI vs. VAN ($4,100): Valimaki has quietly excelled on both ends lately. He's racked up multiple points in each of his last two games and four times in his last eight. In his own end, Valimaki has contributed 19 blocked shots in his last six games. Even if Demko continues to reverse Vancouver's season-long trend of struggling on defense, Valimaki can still hold his own by putting his body on the line.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.