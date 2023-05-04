DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs continues Thursday with a pair of Game 2s after 7:00 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Despite losing on home ice in their respective series openers, the Maple Leafs and Stars are both favored Thursday. Toronto hosts the Panthers in a game with an over/under of 6.5 goals, while Dallas hosts the Kraken in a game with an over/under of 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. SEA ($8,200): Oettinger gave up four goals in the first period of Game 1 but wasn't beaten again until overtime. The rough start was the exception rather than the norm for a goaltender who has won 41 of 66 decisions while posting a 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage between the regular season and playoffs.

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. FLA ($8,000): Samsonov struggled in the series opener, and his save percentage this postseason dipped below .900 as a result. He went 19-3-3 with a 1.98 GAA and .927 save percentage on home ice during the regular season, so perhaps Samsonov will bounce back in Game 2.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at TOR ($7,500): Bobrovsky pushed his winning streak to four games by stopping 34 of 36 shots in Game 1. He should continue to face plenty of shots, giving Bob a high ceiling, and Florida has made up for its defensive shortcomings by providing 19 goals of support over Bobrovsky's last four starts.

Philipp Grubauer, SEA at DAL ($7,400): Grubauer's enjoying a solid postseason, with a 5-3 record, 2.57 GAA and .921 save percentage. Seattle has been at its best on the road in this playoff run, as Grubauer has gone 4-1 away from home.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA at TOR ($7,800): Tkachuk's three assists in Game 1 boosted his line this postseason to 5-9-14; only Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl has more points in these playoffs. With an elite mix of skill and physicality, Matthews is built for the postseason and should continue to carve out quality chances in front against a Toronto defense that struggled to clear the crease in the series opener.

Mitchell Marner, TOR vs. FLA ($7,000): Marner ranks sixth overall with a team-high 11 points this postseason. Toronto should generate plenty of chances in this fast-paced affair, and Marner continues to skate on the top power-play unit while working in the top six at even strength.

Joe Pavelski, DAL vs. SEA ($5,600): Pavelski was sensational in his return from a concussion in Game 1, but his four-goal effort went to waste as the Stars fell 5-4 in overtime. The veteran winger is skating on the top power-play unit, and while he has yet to be brought back onto the top line at even strength, Pavelski showed in Game 1 that he's more than capable of producing on a different line.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA at DAL ($4,300): If you believe in riding the hot hand, Bjorkstrand's your guy. He scored both of Seattle's goals in Game 7 against Colorado and lit the lamp again in Game 1. Those three goals over the past two games have come on 11 shots, so Bjorkstrand has been generating plenty of chances from his middle-six role.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Kraken

Roope Hintz (C - $6,900), Jason Robertson (W - $7,600), Tyler Seguin (W - $5,700)

Dallas' top line was blanked in the series opener while Pavelski scored all four of the Stars' goals, but this highly skilled trio still mustered 10 shots and should find more success in Game 2. Hintz leads the Stars in both goals and points with a 5-7-12 line this postseason. Robertson's 2-5-7 line through seven playoff games seems quiet after a 109-point regular season, but he's still managing a point per game and capable of much more. Seguin has a 4-2-6 line and remained on the top line even with Pavelski back from a concussion in Game 1.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers

Auston Matthews (C - $9,500), William Nylander (W - $6,400), Matthew Knies (W - $3,200)

Matthews has recorded at least one point in each of Toronto's seven games this postseason en route to a 5-5-10 line. He quietly generated 17.0 fantasy points in Game 1 thanks to an assist and six shots on goal. The former 60-goal scorer is capable of much more, though Matthews will need to be quite productive to justify his $9,500 valuation. Nylander has been held without a point in each of the past three games but is still averaging a point per game in the playoffs after mustering a 40-47-87 line in the regular season. Knies just scored his first NHL goal in Game 1 to push his point streak to three games, and the rookie continues to provide nice value on the top line.

Panthers at Maple Leafs

Aleksander Barkov (C - $6,200), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $6,000), Anthony Duclair (W - $3,500)

While Tkachuk has led the way for the Panthers, Barkov has quietly mustered a point per game this postseason after exceeding that threshold for a third consecutive regular season. Verhaeghe led the Panthers with 42 goals in the the regular season, and he's added a 3-6-9 line in eight playoff games. Duclair's a low-risk, high-reward play at $3,500, and he has a 1-2-3 line over his last four games.

DEFENSEMEN

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. SEA ($5,700): Heiskanen continues to churn out a point per game, as his helper in Game 1 gave him seven points in as many games this postseason. He scored a career-high 73 points in the regular season and has a 9-31-40 line in 54 career postseason games.

Brandon Montour, FLA at TOR ($5,600): Montour's goal in Game 1 was his sixth in eight games this postseason. He leads all defensemen in that category, and Montour has added 27 shots on goal and three assists. Four of those six goals have come in the last three games.

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. FLA ($5,000): Rielly was the only Toronto blueliner to record a point in the team's 4-2 Game 1 loss, and he continues to be the team's best source of offense from the back end. Rielly's 3-6-9 line has him tied with Montour and Devon Toews for second among defensemen this postseason, behind Evan Bouchard's 12.

Vince Dunn, SEA at DAL ($4,200): Dunn enjoyed a breakout regular season, in which he posted a 14-50-64 line. He got off to a slow start in the playoffs, but Dunn has showed signs of stirring offensively, with a goal and an assist over his last three games following a five-game drought.

