DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has 12 games, including five in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET slot. Three matchups have 8:00 p.m. starts and the final four contests take place in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. range. All odds mentioned below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Dallas (at Anaheim), Boston (at San Jose), Colorado (vs. Chicago) and Edmonton (at Philadelphia) check in as the heaviest favorites. Florida will host Toronto in their home opener following 1-2-0 start on the road. The Avalanche will also be on home ice for the first time this campaign after three straight wins away from Ball Arena.

GOALIES

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. LA ($7,800): Gustavsson doesn't have an easy opponent, but he is a solid bounce-back option after being blitzed for seven goals on 33 shots by Toronto in his last outing. The 25-year-old netminder posted a 1-1-0 record against the Kings last season with a 2.46 GAA and a .926 save percentage. He should be able to rack up saves with the Wild averaging 34 shots against per contest.

Linus Ullmark, BOS at SJ ($8,400): Ullmark will probably be back between the pipes for the Bruins on Thursday after Jeremy Swayman played in Saturday's 3-2 win over Nashville. The 30-year-old Ullmark stopped 20 of 21 shots in a 3-1 victory versus Chicago in Boston's season opener. He has gone 4-0-0 versus the Sharks in his career with a 2.03 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at ANH ($8,300): Oettinger is another strong high-priced goalie option for Thursday's slate. He has stopped 55 of 58 shots through two games this season. He has posted a mark of 5-0-0 versus the Ducks in his career to go along with a 1.57 GAA and a .942 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leo Carlsson, ANH vs. DAL ($2,500): Carlsson is expected to make his NHL debut after recovering from an injury training camp. He is expected to center Anaheim's top line and work on the top power-play unit, which gives the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft plenty of the bang for the buck upside.

Seth Jones, CHI at COL ($5,300): Jones has been a solid bargain option so far this campaign, compiling three assists, six shots on goal and 11 blocked shots in four games. The 29-year-old blueliner has two goals and 13 points in 22 outings against the Avalanche.

Anze Kopitar, LA at MIN ($5,400): Kopitar has produced two goals and two assists during a three-game point streak to begin the 2023-24 season. The 36-year-old center also has six shots on net and four blocked shots during that span. Additionally, Kopitar earned one goal and four helpers in three meetings with the Wild last campaign.

Teuvo Teravainen, CAR at SEA ($4,200): Teravainen has racked up four goals and one assist over a four-game point streak to kick off the 2023-24 season. He has been credited with eight shots on net during that stretch. Meanwhile, Seattle has surrendered 12 goals through four contests.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Flyers

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (C - $6,300), Zach Hyman (W - $6,500), Warren Foegele (W - $3,100)

Edmonton's newly-formed second line combined for three goals and six assists in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Nashville. All three players provided multi-point performances in the blowout. Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman also have the added benefit of playing on the Oilers' top power-play combination.

If they can recapture the success they had versus the Predators, Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman and Foegele have plenty of bang for the buck upside against Philadelphia.

Dallas at Anaheim

Roope Hintz (C - $7,700), Jason Robertson (W - $7,800), Joe Pavelski (W - $6,600)

Hintz assisted on a goal by Pavelski in his return to the lineup Tuesday against Vegas. Robertson hasn't found the scoresheet through two games this season, but he amassed three goals, 16 shots on net and one assist in three contests versus the Ducks last season. Hintz had one goal and two helpers against Anaheim in 2022-23.

The top line of the Stars stands a good chance of breaking out offensively Thursday. Anaheim has allowed seven goals and 36.5 shots against per game through two contests this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN at TB ($5,400): Hughes could be a very good value play Thursday night. Vancouver should be able to take advantage of a Tampa Bay squad that has permitted 17 goals against in just four games this season. Hughes has accumulated four assists, including three on the power play, eight shots on net and five blocked shots in three contests this campaign. He also has two goals and three assists in his five previous outings against the Lightning.

Morgan Rielly, TOR at FLA ($5,200): Rielly has recorded three assists, six shots on goal and five blocked shots through three games in 2023-24. The 29-year-old defender has picked up three goals and 24 assists in 32 career contests versus the Panthers, which is more points than he has against any other team.

