DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

Thursday features 11 games, including eight in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window. There is one 8:00 p.m. ET start and two more that are scheduled to get underway at 9:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Boston (vs. Anaheim) and Tampa Bay (vs. San Jose) are the biggest favorites. There are six games that have an over/under of 6.5 goals (Seattle at Carolina, Winnipeg at Detroit, Columbus at Montreal, Colorado at Pittsburgh, San Jose at Tampa Bay, and New York Rangers at Edmonton).

GOALIES

Joseph Woll, TOR at DAL ($7,300): Woll has done more than enough to earn a second straight start after winning his past two outings, including one in relief, by stopping 65 of 66 shots. Dallas has played well so far (4-0-1), but the team has only scored 15 goals this season. This could be a good opportunity to ride the hot hand of Woll, provided the Maple Leafs wait another contest before giving Ilya Samsonov a chance to get back on track.

James Reimer, DET vs. WPG ($7,800): Detroit has been racking up goals and wins early into the 2023-24 campaign. The Red Wings own a mark of 5-1-1 with a league-leading 34 goals scored. Reimer has gone 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 GAA and a .963 save percentage in his previous two starts. As a member of the Sharks last season, the 35-year-old Manitoba native posted a 2-1-0 record with a 2.68 GAA and a .929 save percentage against the Jets last season.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Joel Eriksson Ek, MIN at PHI ($6,600): Eriksson Ek has produced four goals, including two on the power play, and three assists during a four-game point streak going into Thursday night's action. He already has nine points (five goals, four assists) through six games this season along with 19 shots on net. Eriksson Ek can be combined with Marcus Johansson ($3,700), who has one goal and three helpers during a three-game point spree, in a partial line stack.

Matthew Poitras, BOS vs. ANH ($3,800): Poitras has been a pleasant surprise for the Bruins this season, tallying three goals and four points through six games. The 19-year-old forward has three goals on seven shots over the past two contests. He spent part of Tuesday's 3-0 win over Chicago on the top line with David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. He is worthy of being in your lineup even if he moves back down the depth chart, but that trio has intriguing stack potential if they stay together.

Adam Fantilli, CLS at MON ($3,500): Fantilli has two goals and two assists following the first six games of his NHL career. That includes two markers, eight shots on target and one helper in his past two outings. Fantilli could keep it rolling against a Montreal team that has permitted the fifth-most shots against per game (35.2) this season.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. TOR ($3,400): Johnston has five points over five games this season after compiling two goals and two assists in his past two appearances. The 20-year-old Toronto native had one helper and four shots on goal in two meetings against his hometown Leafs last year.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning vs. Sharks

Brayden Point (C - $7,500), Nikita Kucherov (W - $8,400), Alex Barre-Boulet (W - $3,600)

Point has racked up one goal and five assists across a four-game point streak heading into Thursday's tilt with San Jose. Kucherov has potted four goals and added two helpers during a three-game point spree and Barre-Boulet has lit the lamp in each of his past two contests.

It's a pricey stack but Tampa Bay's first line has been firing on all cylinders out of the gate. They also have a favorable matchup against a Sharks team that has given up the most shots against per game (38.7) and sits 27th in the league in goals against per game (3.67).

Red Wings vs. Jets

Dylan Larkin (C - $7,400), Alex DeBrincat (W - $7,500), Lucas Raymond (W - $4,200)

DeBrincat, who is dealing with an illness, has nine goals and 13 points in seven games, while Larkin has four goals and 14 points during that same stretch. Raymond hasn't been nearly as productive, but he had three assists in a 6-2 win over Calgary on Sunday.

The top line of Detroit has played a key role in the team's early success. They could be dangerous against a Winnipeg squad that ranks 29th in the league this season in goals against per game (3.83).

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. NYR ($6,100): Bouchard has been held off the scoresheet on only one occasion over his first six outings this season. He has two goals and two assists over his past two outings along with 10 shots on net. Bouchard also has two goals and one assist in his past four appearances against the Rangers.

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. OTT ($5,600): Dobson has provided one goal and four assists during a four-game point spree. He has been credited with 12 shots on net and 19 blocked shots over that span. Dobson also has one goal and five points in eight career contests against the Senators.

Victor Hedman, TB vs. SJ ($5,800): Hedman has accumulated one goal, six assists, 17 shots on net and 12 blocked shots in seven games this campaign. That includes two helpers, four shots and three blocks over his past two outings. Additionally, he has piled up five goals and 15 points in 20 career contests versus San Jose.

