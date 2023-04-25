DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday's NHL slate consists of three Stanley Cup playoff Game 5s after 7:00 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Oilers are Tuesday's biggest favorites at home against the Kings, despite the series being tied 2-2. This is also expected to be by far the highest-scoring game Tuesday, with an over/under of 6.5 goals. The Hurricanes are also favored as they look to close out their series at home against the Islanders, but this game has a slate-low over/under of 5.0 goals. The Stars are modest home favorites against the Wild in Game 5 of a tied series, and the over/under is 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Jack Campbell, EDM vs. LA ($8,000): The Oilers would be down 3-1 in this series if not for Campbell's masterful Game 4 relief performance, as he stopped 27 of 28 shots as Edmonton came back from 3-0 down to win 5-4 in overtime. Campbell has notched wins in his last five appearances dating back to the regular season, and he's allowed only two goals on 92 shots over his last three outings. Assuming he gets the nod for Game 5, Campbell's shaping up as a strong play for the favored Oilers.

Antti Raanta, CAR vs. NYI ($8,000): Raanta has started every game in this series over Frederik Andersen ($8,000), and he's led his team to victory three times. The Islanders averaged the second-fewest goals among playoff teams in the regular season (2.95), while Carolina is 9-1 in its last 10 home playoff games, and Raanta's 22-4-3 with a 2.26 GAA and .911save percentage between the regular season and postseason.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. MIN ($7,800): Oettinger has been solid this postseason, with a 2.68 GAA and .909 save percentage while splitting the first four games of this series. He went 37-11-11 with a 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage in the regular season, while Minnesota's 2.91 goals per game during the regular season were the fewest among teams that made the playoffs.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at DAL ($7,500): Gustavsson has allowed six goals on 101 shots in three games, while Marc-Andre Fleury ($7,300) gave up seven goals on 31 shots in Game 2 alone, so it's clear which of Minnesota's two goalies is the stronger choice. Gustavsson's .941 save percentage is the second-highest among goalies who have appeared in at least three games -- he's just behind Igor Shesterkin, who has allowed the same number of goals on one more shot.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Ryan Hartman, MIN at DAL ($5,200): Despite missing Game 2, Hartman is tied for the team leads in both goals (two) and points (five) in this series, having scored at least one point in every game he's played. He'll remain well positioned to contribute offensively as long as he's centering the top line between Kirill Kaprizov ($7,500) and Mats Zuccarello ($5,500).

Mathew Barzal, NYI at CAR ($5,200): The otherwise slow Islanders need Barzal to start generating more chances with his speed. He has been limited to only one goal, but Barzal's far from the only Islanders player who has been struggling to score, as Kyle Palmieri ($4,600) is the team's only player with more than one goal in this series. Carolina's aggressive pinching at the blue line helps the Hurricanes dominate possession but can also leave openings for opposing breakaways or odd-man rushes. Barzal's one of the few Islanders capable of creating and converting such chances.

Stefan Noesen, CAR vs. NYI ($3,800): With little room out there at even strenght, special teams play has been a key factor throughout this postseason, and Noesen has been a force on the power play for the Hurricanes. He leads the team with four power-play points this postseason, and two of them have been goals.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Kings

Leon Draisaitl (C - $8,500), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $6,500), Kailer Yamamoto (W - $3,400)

Phillip Danault has been hounding Connor McDavid ($10,300) all series, leaving Draisaitl to lead Edmonton's offense, and the German has done just that with team-high totals in goals (five) and points (nine). Nugent-Hopkins has been limited to three assists, but he's capable of much more since he's coming off a 104-point regular season. Yamamoto's easily the most affordable member of Edmonton's top-six forward group, and while he's still searching for his first point of this series, the winger has topped 15 minutes of ice time in each game.

Stars vs. Wild

Roope Hintz (C - $6,900), Jason Robertson (W - $7,700), Tyler Seguin (W - $5,100)

Only Mitch Marner and Draisaitl have more points than Hintz this postseason, as Dallas' top-line center has notched a 4-4-8 line. Robertson has been fine with a 1-3-4 line, but he's capable of much more considering he closed out the regular season with 18 points in his last eight games to reach 109 overall. Seguin has been filling in for Joe Pavelski (concussion) on the top line and has three goals in the last three games.

Kings at Oilers

Anze Kopitar (C - $5,900), Adrian Kempe (W - $6,800), Quinton Byfield (W - $3,200)

This game should have much more open ice than the other two, so a Kings stack makes sense if you don't go for an Oilers stack. Kopitar leads LA in points this series thanks to a 2-4-6 line, while Kempe leads the Kings with three goals in the playoffs after potting a team-high 41 goals in the regular season. Byfield has outplayed his modest valuation by providing a pair of helpers in this series.

DEFENSEMEN

Brent Burns, CAR vs. NYI ($6,000): All 16 of Burns' shots in this series have been set aside by Ilya Sorokin ($7,300), but Burns is still tied with Sebastian Aho ($6,100) for the team points lead in this series thanks to five assists. Burns should continue to generate plenty of offense from the blue line for a Hurricanes team that has played with the puck for the majority of the series en route to a 3-1 lead.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. MIN ($5,600): All five of Heiskanen's points in this series have come on home ice, so he'll be happy to be back in Dallas for Game 5. The star defenseman tied for fifth in the league among blueliner with 73 points in the regular season.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. LA ($5,200): Bouchard is tied with Neal Pionk for the lead among defensemen with seven points this postseason. Six of those points have come in his role on Edmonton's star-studded top power-play unit, and Bouchard should remain productive as long as he stays in that spot on the man advantage.

Matt Roy, LA at EDM ($3,600): Roy has quietly been one of the best value plays throughout the postseason, as he's averaging over 10 fantasy points per game. In addition to chipping in a goal and two assists on offense, Roy has blocked 10 shots in his own end, and he ranked second on the team with more than 28 minutes of ice time in Game 4.

