DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There are 12 games ahead of us tonight, leaving those interested in DFS with plenty of options to choose from. A majority of the contests (eight) start at 8:00 p.m. ET or earlier, but there will be a match starting at each of 9:00, 9:30, 10:00 and 10:30.

SLATE PREVIEW

Washington, Buffalo, Dallas and LA are each playing through the second half of a back-to-back, so fatigue might be an issue. St. Louis will play Wednesday in addition to tonight, so the Blues might consider that when determining its schedule.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. STL ($8,400): Hellebuyck continues to fight for the Vezina Trophy with a 28-11-3 record, 2.21 GAA and .925 save percentage across 42 contests. The Blues are a decent team, sporting a 30-25-2 record, but their offense, which ranks 25th with 2.89 goals per game, leaves plenty to be desired.

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. PIT ($8,300): Pittsburgh has won its last two games, but sustained success has been a major problem for the Penguins this year. Their last winning streak of at least three contests was from Dec. 27-31. Meanwhile, Demko is having a strong campaign with a 31-12-1 record, 2.47 GAA and .917 save percentage through 44 outings.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL at PHI ($7,900): Vasilevskiy hit a rough patch from Feb. 15-22, allowing 17 goals on 104 shots (.837 save percentage), but he bounced back Saturday by saving 32 of 34 shots en route to a 4-2 victory over the Islanders. As a somewhat cheap option, Vasilevskiy is a solid choice against the Flyers, who rank 22nd offensively with 2.93 goals per game.

Cam Talbot, LAK at CAL ($7,600): Like Vasilevskiy, Talbot endured a tough stretch, though the Kings goaltender's struggles lasted longer with him going 0-5-2 with a 4.62 GAA and an .865 save percentage across seven appearances. However, Talbot has returned to form, winning his last two starts while saving 61 of 63 shots (.968 save percentage), making him a strong discount option.

VALUE PLAYS

Lawson Crouse, ARI at MON ($4,600): Crouse has a goal and three points over his past four games, bringing him up to 20 tallies and 32 points through 56 appearances. Montreal ranks 28th defensively with 3.53 goals allowed per game, so Crouse has a good opportunity to continue his recent success.

Josh Norris, OTT at NAS ($4,400): Norris has excelled over his last two contests, contributing three goals and four points. Although just one of those points came with the man advantage, it certainly doesn't hurt that he's seeing time on the first power-play unit.

Tyler Bertuzzi, TOR vs. VGK ($3,700): Bertuzzi will attempt to build off his birthday hat trick from Saturday. He'll be facing the Golden Knights, who are typically a strong adversary, but have struggled recently, dropping five of their last six games while allowing at least three goals in each of those defeats.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Wild vs. Hurricanes

Joel Eriksson Ek (C - $7,800)*, Kirill Kaprizov (W - $8,300), Matt Boldy (W - $6,300)

Eriksson Ek has an asterisk next to him because he sustained an undisclosed injury Saturday, making his availability for tonight's action questionable. If he gets ruled out for the contest, then you should consider swapping him with Ryan Hartman (C - $4,500), who might take his place on the top line.

It's worth highlighting this unit despite that X-Factor given how effective it's been recently. Kaprizov has seven goals and 18 points in his last eight games while Boldy has provided seven goals and 14 points over the same stretch. If Eriksson Ek plays, he'll be attempting to extend his eight-game scoring streak in which he's supplied seven goals and 15 points.

Lightning at Flyers

Brayden Point (C - $7,200), Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,800), Brandon Hagel (W - $5,400)

Kucherov is the first player to breach the 100-point milestone this campaign, and it took him just 59 games to do so. To say he's been great all season would be underselling it, but the 30-year-old has been especially effective recently, providing two goals and seven points over his past two games. He's also been consistent, being held off the scoresheet just once across his last 15 outings.

His success has overshadowed Hagel, who is enjoying a 13-game scoring streak (nine goals, 20 points) and Point, who will enter tonight's contest on a six-game scoring run (five goals, eight points).

Red Wings vs. Capitals

Dylan Larkin (C - $7,400), Patrick Kane (W - $6,400), Alex DeBrincat (W - $6,000)

If you want a less expensive trio, consider the Red Wings' top line. Kane is the highlight of this unit, providing at least a point in each of his past eight games, totaling five goals and 12 points. DeBrincat is doing well too, collecting three goals and five points over his past two contests as well as four markers and nine points in his last seven outings.

By contrast, Larkin has been held off the scoresheet for the past two games, but he's having a strong campaign overall with 25 goals and 51 points through 52 appearances.

As noted above, the Capitals are playing for the second night in a row, so Kane's unit will be competing against tired blueliners.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NAS vs. OTT ($7,900): Josi has been among the best defensemen this season with 12 goals and 54 points in 59 contests, and that's partially due to his consistency. You'd have to go back to Dec. 19-23 to find the last time the 33-year-old has been held off the scoresheet for multiple consecutive games. He has a great chance to have another productive night against Ottawa, which ranks 30th defensively with 3.55 goals allowed per game.

Victor Hedman, TBL at PHI ($5,900): Hedman has a goal and five points across his past two appearances. It's the latest stretch in what's been a fantastic campaign in which he's supplied 10 goals and 59 points through 58 outings.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at COL ($5,200): Heiskanen has recorded at least a point in each of his past five appearances, giving him two goals and six points in that span. That brings him up to seven goals and 37 points in 48 outings in 2023-24.

