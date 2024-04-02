DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There are eight games scheduled tonight, which is a bit light for a Tuesday, but it's still plenty of action overall. The schedule is also somewhat weighted toward earlier starts with just one contest starting at each of 9:00 p.m. ET (Calgary hosting Anaheim) and 10:00 (Vancouver in Vegas), so even most of those planning on turning in early will have a good sense of how their DFS picks are doing before getting to bed. If you're planning on playing tonight, I have some selections for your consideration.

SLATE PREVIEW

After Detroit earned a 4-2 victory over the Lightning on Monday, Washington will seek to maintain its edge in the wild-card race in tonight's road contest versus Buffalo, which begins at 7:00. The Capitals and Red Wings are tied at 82 points, but Washington has played in two fewer games, so the squad still controls its fate. Meanwhile, the Islanders have 79 points in 74 outings, giving them an outside shot of earning the second wild-card spot. However, the Islanders likely need a very strong finish to close the gap, so a win tonight at home against the lowly Blackhawks (7:30 start) is critical.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS at NAS ($7,800): The Predators aren't an easy team, which does give me pause when recommending Ullmark. However, I think the Boston goaltender's price is low enough to justify the risk. It helps that the Predators have lost their last two games, taking some of the shine away from their recent hot play. Meanwhile, Ullmark has been strong lately, posting a 1.83 GAA and a .937 save percentage over his past six games. He's 19-9-7 with a 2.64 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 36 contests in 2023-24.

Charlie Lindgren, WAS at BUF ($7,400): Another cheap option I like tonight is Lindgren, in part because I'm banking on the idea that the Capitals will come out strong as they fight to punch their playoff ticket. It also helps that Lindgren has been decent overall, posting a 21-13-6 record, 2.71 GAA and .911 save percentage across 42 outings. Meanwhile, the Sabres are tied for 22nd offensively with 2.95 goals per game, so even if the Capitals didn't have an edge in motivation, this would still be a somewhat favorable matchup for Lindgren.

VALUE PLAYS

Dylan Strome, WAS at BUF ($4,900): Strome is having a great campaign relative to his price, supplying 25 goals and 61 points in 73 appearances this season. He's also been particularly good lately with three goals and 10 points in his last seven outings.

Pavel Zacha, BOS at NAS ($4,800): Zacha has been held off the scoresheet just twice over his past 13 games, totaling six goals and 15 points in that span. That brings him up to 18 markers and 51 points in 71 contests overall. The Predators are typically an okay team defensively, but they've allowed 19 goals over their past three games.

Andrei Kuzmenko, CAL vs. ANA ($3,400): Kuzmenko's 15 goals and 33 points through 63 games is a dramatic drop from his 74-point 2022-23 showing, but his price point is low enough that he can still provide value when he's hot. That's the case right now -- the 28-year-old has collected two goals and four points over his past two outings. He'll also be facing Anaheim's troubled defense. The Ducks are tied for 30th with 3.61 goals allowed per contest.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers at Canadiens

Aleksander Barkov (C - $6,800), Sam Reinhart (W - $7,500), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $6,500)

Reinhart's 25 shooting percentage is unusually high, but he's managed to disprove those who expected him to slow down at some point during the campaign. Even as the season nears its conclusion, Reinhart is still finding the back of the net with regularity, providing six goals along with four assists over his past eight outings. That brings him up to 52 markers and 87 points in 75 appearances this year.

His linemate, Barkov, has been burdened by injuries this season and most recently missed three straight games from March 21-24 due to an unspecified issue. However, Barkov has provided three goals and six points in four contests since returning, elevating him to 21 goals and 72 points in 66 outings overall.

Verhaeghe is a little cold by contrast with three goals and five points in his last nine outings. That said, the 28-year-old is still having a fantastic campaign with 33 goals and 71 points in 75 contests, so it's still worth taking a chance on him, especially against the Canadiens, who rank 25th defensively with 3.33 goals allowed per game.

Devils vs. Penguins

Nico Hischier (C - $6,200), Jesper Bratt (W - $6,300), Timo Meier (W - $6,200)

Meier has had a rough campaign with 24 goals and 46 points in 61 outings, down from 40 markers last year, but he's finishing on a high note with five tallies and 10 points over his past six games. Bratt is red hot too with two goals and six points across his last four appearances, bringing him up to 24 goals and 73 points in 74 outings this campaign. Bratt will set a new career high with his next point.

Injuries will prevent Hischier from achieving a new personal best. After finishing 2022-23 with 80 points, he has 24 goals and 59 points in 63 outings this season. Like his linemates, Hischier has been productive recently, though, supplying a goal and four points over his past two contests.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN at VGK ($6,500): Hughes leads all defensemen in points with 82 (13 goals) through 74 appearances in 2023-24. He's continuing to perform at a high level as the season reaches its conclusion, collecting a goal and 12 points over his past 12 outings.

John Carlson, WAS at BUF ($6,300): Carlson has contributed three goals and eight points across his last eight games, as he tries to push the Capitals into the postseason. This has been a bit of a down season by his high standards, but he still has eight goals and 46 points through 73 contests, which is good enough to put him into a five-way tie for 15th place in the blueliner scoring race.

Luke Hughes, NJD vs. PIT ($3,600): On the value side of things, Hughes is among the league's hottest defensive options with a goal and eight points in his last six outings. That's elevated the 20-year-old rookie to nine goals and 41 points through 74 games overall.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.