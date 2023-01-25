DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Wednesday's NHL slate features five games after 7:00 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The surging Oilers are overwhelming home favorites against the Blue Jackets, while Seattle's expected to take care of business at home against the Canucks. In addition to being the two most lopsided games, these are also projected to be the two highest-scoring, with over/unders of 6.5 goals apiece while the rest of the slate checks in at 6.0.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. CLS ($8,500): The Oilers have won six in a row, and while Jack Campbell ($8,300) has been in net for five of those six, Skinner has been the better goalie throughout the season, posting a .915 save percentage compared to Campbell's .887 mark. Either goalie can expect plenty of support against a Blue Jackets team that scores the fifth-fewest goals per game (2.57) and allows the third-most (3.89).

Cam Talbot, OTT vs. NYI ($7,900): The Islanders are just 1-6-3 in their last 10 games, and they have been doubled up 34-17 in goals over that span. Talbot has struggled himself of late, but a home matchup against the sputtering Islanders offense could be just what he needs to get back on track.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at TOR ($7,300): The last time these two teams faced off, Toronto came into MSG riding a 15-game point streak (12-0-3) that Shesterkin and the Rangers ended with a 3-1 win. The Maple Leafs will have home-ice advantage in the rematch, but Shesterkin's certainly capable of limiting Toronto's offense once again, making him a strong value at just $7,300. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner is 21-8-6 with a 2.44 GAA and .918 save percentage, and he's allowed more than three goals in a game just once since Dec. 5.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

William Nylander, TOR vs. NYR ($7,300): Nylander has turned into one of the league's most productive wingers. He has at least four shots on goal in six of his last seven games, and Nylander has put together a 4-5-9 line during his current four-game point streak, which makes him the hottest player among Toronto's star-studded group of forwards.

Patrik Laine, CLS at EDM ($7,100): Between injuries and his team's struggles, Laine has been a bit of a forgotten man this season, but he's been excellent when available. The shoot-first winger has a 2-4-6 line during his current three-game point streak, which was preceded by a 10-shot performance. Overall, Laine has a 14-14-28 line in 32 appearances, and he should have plenty of opportunities to add to that production against an Oilers team that tries to outscore the opposition rather than shut opposing scorers down.

Andrei Kuzmenko, VAN at SEA ($4,800): Kuzmenko continues to fly under the radar. The former KHL star is skating on the top line with Elias Pettersson ($7,400) and currently has a five-game point streak rolling (4-3-7). The recent production has Kuzmenko approaching a point per game overall, as he's racked up a 21-22-43 line through 46 NHL games.

Tyler Seguin, DAL vs. CAR ($4,700): Even with Roope Hintz ($6,400) having recovered from his upper-body injury, the Stars have kept Seguin as the top-line center for now. As long as Seguin's occupying that role in a top-heavy Dallas offense, he'll be worth a look at his sub-$5,000 valuation. Over his last seven games, Seguin has managed to light the lamp five times.

Ridly Greig, OTT vs. NYI ($2,500): Greig was recently called up from AHL Belleville, where he racked up a 12-11-23 line in 28 games. The 2020 first-round pick is expected to slide into a middle-six role. If he's called upon to make his NHL debut Wednesday Greig would be a low-risk, high-reward option at the minimum $2,500 valuation.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Blue Jackets

Connor McDavid (C - $,9800), Leon Draisaitl (W - $8,100), Zach Hyman (W - $7,700)

Locking in this entire line will take a large chunk of your cap room, but it could be worth it to do so against the league's third-worst defensive team. McDavid (40-48-88) and Draisaitl (28-45-73) occupy the top two spots on the league's points leaderboard, with McDavid pacing the NHL in goals as well. Hyman has taken full advantage of consistent deployment alongside these two superstars, racking up a 24-32-56 line that has already seen him set a new career high in points.

Kraken vs. Canucks

Alexander Wennberg (C - $3,000), Jared McCann (W - $4,500), Ryan Donato (W - $2,700)

Choosing a line from Seattle's balanced attack can be difficult, but if you pick correctly, you could be rewarded with some major value, especially against a Canucks team that's allowing 3.91 goals per game. Donato has been the Kraken's hottest forward lately, with three goals and an assist in his last two games. Stretching back further, he has eight goals and five assists in his last 16 games. McCann has paced Seattle in goals all season, and he's on pace to top 40 with 22 through 43 appearances. Given Vancouver's defensive struggles and his deployment as the second-line center, Wennberg's a nice value at $3,000 despite his modest 8-14-22 line.

Rangers at Maple Leafs

Mika Zibanejad (C - $7,200), Chris Kreider (W - $6,300), Artemi Panarin (W - $5,600)

New York usually splits up Zibanejad and Panarin, but the Rangers have decided to put them together and form one of the most formidable lines in the NHL. Zibanejad (22-27-49) and Panarin (12-38-50) are both above a point per game through 47. Kreider has added a 19-11-30 line in 44 games, and his 71 goals since the start of last season rank eighth over that timeframe.

DEFENSEMEN

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. VAN ($4,900): Dunn's point streak was halted at nine games by the Avalanche in his previous outing, but he remains a nice value at $4,900 considering he's racked up five goals and eight helpers over the past 10 games. Dunn has a nice opportunity to start a new point streak against a Canucks team that allows the second-most goals per game (3.91) and has the league's worst penalty kill (66.7 percent).

Tyson Barrie, EDM vs. CLS ($4,800): With an offensive onslaught expected from the Oilers against the lowly Blue Jackets, Barrie's puck-moving skills should play up compared to Darnell Nurse's ($5,300) all-around game. Barrie's 32 points are good for fifth on the team, and he's 10 clear of Nurse for the team lead among defensemen.

Ryan Pulock, NYI at OTT ($3,500): If Noah Dobson (undisclosed) remains sidelined, Pulock should continue to play a larger role on the power play. Pulock has a rocket of a shot, though he has trouble getting it on net consistently. Still, he mustered multiple power-play goals in four of the previous five seasons, so perhaps skating with the top unit here will help Pulock notch his first of 2022-23.

Jalen Chatfield, CAR at DAL ($3,000): Chatfield is seeing extra opportunities with Jaccob Slavin (lower body) unavailable, and he has earned the larger role with a productive recent stretch. Over his last five games, Chatfield has a 3-2-5 line.

