DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Wednesday's modest NHL slate features three games after 7:00 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Stars are massive home favorites against the Blackhawks, while the Flames are clear favorites in Arizona. Wednesday's third game is a toss-up between the Jets and Islanders. This is expected to be a low-scoring slate, with an over/under of 5.5 goals for Jets-Islanders and 6.0 for the other two games.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. CHI ($8,500): Oettinger's expected to cruise to victory against a 19-32-5 Blackhawks team that's playing its second game in as many nights and averaging only 2.46 goals per game. He's been stellar for the Stars, posting a 23-7-9 record, 2.20 GAA and .926 save percentage. Just keep in mind that Dallas has dropped four straight while Chicago has won three in a row.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY at ARI ($8,200): Markstrom has been shaky lately, but a trip to Arizona offers a nice opportunity for the Swede to get back on track. The Coyotes average just 2.67 goals per game, while the Flames will be highly motivated in front of him since Calgary's only four points out of a playoff spot.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at NYI ($7,500): Hellebuyck was brilliant in his previous outing, holding the Rangers to one goal while making 50 saves to steal one at MSG. Every point's important for the Jets in the tight Western Conference playoff race, so look for Winnipeg to keep riding its star goalie against a bottom-10 Islanders offense that checks in at 2.92 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Brock Nelson, NYI vs. WPG ($6,300): Nelson's in the midst of a goal binge that's seen him light the lamp seven times in the past six games, including a pair of multi-goal performances across his last three outings. Assuming Hellebuyck falls back down to earth after standing on his head in his previous outing, Nelson could edge another step closer to his second consecutive 30-goal season, which he's now just four goals from reaching.

Mark Scheifele, WPG at NYI ($6,200): A 5-2-7 line in his last six games has brought Scheifele up to 34 goals, which is tied for seventh-most in the league. Scheifele's valuation continues to undersell his scoring ability, as his $6,200 valuation is sixth-highest among centers in this small slate alone. Even against the stout Islanders defense, Scheifele's poised to provide strong bang for the buck.

Patrick Kane, CHI at DAL ($5,800): Kane has thrived recently, motivated by the fact that any of these games could be his swan song in Chicago with the trade deadline looming. The star winger has a 5-2-7 line across his last three games, and he was milliseconds from adding an overtime winning goal to that total Tuesday night. Given the context of his current surge, you shouldn't shy away from deploying Kane despite the tough matchup.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Blackhawks

Roope Hintz (C - $7,000), Jason Robertson (W - $8,600), Joe Pavelski (W - $5,900)

This is the obvious line to build around Wednesday, as this trio has been dominant all season while Chicago has let in 3.59 goals per game. Robertson ranks in the top 10 league-wide in both goals (34) and points (71). Hintz and Pavelski are tied for second on the team in points with 23-27-50 and 14-36-50 lines, respectively. While Robertson and Pavelski have accumulated their totals in 57 games, Hintz's output has come in just 49 appearances.

Flames at Coyotes

Mikael Backlund (C - $5,300), Andrew Mangiapane (W - $4,300), Blake Coleman (W - $4,200)

Calgary's third line has been its best recently. Backlund has a 3-8-11 line over his last eight games, and he's added five shots on goals in four of the last five. Mangiapane regressed as expected after last season's 35-goal campaign, but he's found his scoring touch with a 2-1-3 line in the last two games. Coleman's on a four-game point drought, but this barren stretch was preceded by a 3-4-7 line across a four-game point streak. Some or all of these guys should provide nice value against an Arizona team that's surrendering 3.44 goals per game.

Coyotes vs. Flames

Barrett Hayton (C - $4,100), Clayton Keller (W - $6,400), Nick Schmaltz (W - $5,600)

The Coyotes have been far more competitive at home than on the road, with a 13-8-2 home record compared to a dreadful 7-20-7 mark elsewhere. Arizona's underrated top line should thus find some home-ice success against a Flames team that's won only twice in its last seven games. Keller has a 5-7-12 line over his last seven games, while Schmaltz is at 4-4-8 across his last six. A lack of quality centers is one of the driving factors behind Arizona's lack of success in recent years, but Hayton is the lucky guy filling the top-line role at the moment, and the 22-year-old pivot has chipped in a respectable 3-5-8 line over his last 10 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey, WPG at NYI ($6,500): Morrissey's having a season worthy of Norris Trophy consideration. He's averaging more than a point per game with an 11-47-58 line through 57 appearances. Winnipeg's top blueliner also contributes plenty of secondary stats, as he's blocked at least three shots four times in the last six games while putting five-plus shots on net thrice in that same stretch.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. CHI ($6,000): Heiskanen has made up for a lack of scoring with secondary contributions recently, averaging 11.7 fantasy points over his last four games despite posting only one assist over that stretch. He has 16 shots and nine blocks over that span, and Heiskanen could be due for a breakout scoring effort against a Blackhawks team that's allowing the sixth-most goals per game.

Noah Hanifin, CGY at ARI ($5,100): Hanifin came two points shy of 50 last season, and he's delivered similar production recently, with nine points across his last 11 appearances. He'll have no shortage of chances to pick up points in this one against the lowly Coyotes.

Jake McCabe, CHI at DAL ($4,100): Like Kane, McCabe's time in Chicago could be coming to a close, and the well-rounded defenseman's doing his best to make a strong impression on potential trade suitors. McCabe has been noticeable on both ends recently, following up a stretch of three points in two games with nine blocks over the following two.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.