DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown

It's not the end of February, thanks to Leap Day, making this just your run-of-the-mill Wednesday. That includes a light night for the NHL, with only two games on the schedule. Don't skip a chance to play NHL DFS contests, though! Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Even with only four teams in action, we do have one on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Blues, who played in Winnipeg on Tuesday, are in Edmonton on Wednesday. That's a tough couple of matchups.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CLM ($8,300): Shesterkin is the only viable goalie for me Wednesday. It helps that he's allowed a single goal in each of his last three starts. Columbus is below average offensively and one of the worst teams defensively, so the Russian netminder has a great chance of getting a win, and also to have good numbers himself.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM vs. STL ($5,400): Nugent-Hopkins will forever be in the shadow of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and fair enough. Those are two Hall of Famers and one of them is the best player of his generation. RNH is no slouch, though, with 52 points in 55 games. Yes, 19 of those points have come on the power play, but that means he's also producing without fully relying on McDavid, Draisaitl, and the extra man. The Blues are mediocre in terms of GAA and penalty-kill percentage, but also are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, which is not going to benefit that mediocrity.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets

Vincent Trocheck (C - $7,100), Artemi Panarin (W - $9,000), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $4,600)

The Rangers' second line is as good as any in the NHL. That will happen when you are one of the NHL's top teams and have the ability to place a top point producer and a one-time first-overall pick on the second line. I mentioned the Jackets are one of the worst teams defensively. Indeed, their 3.67 GAA is 31st, and they've also allowed 33.5 shots on net per contest for good measure.

Trocheck had a five-game point streak end in his last outing, though he still put four shots on target. He's actually put at least three shots on net in six of his last eight games. Panarin has been good for 80 or 90 points for years now, but this season, he's primed for his first 100-point campaign. "The Bread Man" already had 79 points, 31 of which have come with the extra man. Columbus ranks 25th on the penalty kill. Lafreniere has 17 goals and 19 assists. He's also put at least three shots on net in 11 of his last 12 outings.

DEFENSEMAN

Mattias Ekholm, EDM vs. STL ($3,900): Ekholm has tallied five assists in his last six games. Joel Hofer started for the Blues on Tuesday, so Jordan Binnington is in line to start Wednesday. He's been strong at home this year, but has a 3.34 GAA and .896 save percentage on the road.

