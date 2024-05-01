DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The Stanley Cup playoffs roll on Wednesday night a pair of Game 5 clashes after 7:30 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Oilers are favored to close out the Kings on home ice, as Edmonton has an 18-10 scoring edge in this series, as well as a 3-1 lead in games. The Vegas-Dallas series is tied at two apiece, and while the Stars are favored at home in Game 5, a home team has yet to win a game in the series. Edmonton's game has an over/under of 6.5 goals, while Dallas' game is at 5.5.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. LA ($8,200): Skinner allowed nine goals over the series' first two games, but he sharpened considerably when the action shifted to LA, setting aside 60 of 61 shots. The Kings will come out with desperation facing elimination, but their balanced offense lacks the firepower Edmonton possesses, so Skinner's in good position to keep rolling now that he's shaken off the playoff jitters.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. VGK ($8,000): Oettinger was arguably the hottest goalie in the NHL to close out the regular season, and after allowing four goals in Game 1, Oettinger has settled down and limited the damage to two goals apiece in Games 2-4. Vegas' offense comes in waves, but Dallas' mix of depth up front and strong defensive play should give Oettinger a chance to be the difference-maker, just as he was in the last two games to get the Stars back on serve.

Logan Thompson, VGK at DAL ($7,400): Thompson's a nice value considering the Golden Knights have already won twice in Dallas and this series has been evenly played overall, with each team scoring 11 goals through four games. Having stopped 117 of 127 shots and factoring in that Game 3 went to OT, Thompson has a 2.35 GAA and .921 save percentage in this series, so he has probably played well enough to maintain the top spot in Vegas' crease over last year's Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Adin Hill.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. LA ($7,700): Draisaitl has opened the postseason with a 3-5-8 line while posting at least one point in every game. He skates on a separate even-strength line from postseason points leader Connor McDavid at even strength, but Draisaitl has done most of his damage when the pair of superstars share the ice, as six of the German's eight points have come on the man advantage.

Adrian Kempe, LA at EDM ($6,600): Kempe has been the Kings' best player this postseason, leading the team in goals (three) and shots (18) while tying Quinton Byfield ($4,200) for the team points lead with four. LA has already been giving Kempe plenty of ice time, as his 19:24 average is second-most among the team's forwards behind Anze Kopitar ($5,200). With the team's back against the wall, Kempe will likely see an even greater uptick in usage.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. VGK ($5,800): Johnston has been Dallas' most effective forward in this series, and his strong play has earned him a promotion to the top line. He leads the team in both goals (three) and shots (18) while sharing the team lead in points with Jason Robertson ($6,400) and Miro Heiskanen ($5,700) at four. Johnston scored a power-play goal in Game 4, and considering he tied for third on the team with 65 regular-season points despite ranking eighth with 10 power-play points, the second-year forward looks poised to raise his production even further now that he's playing a prominent role on the power play.

Tomas Hertl, VGK at DAL ($4,500): No Vegas forward outside of Jack Eichel's line has more than one point in this series for Vegas, so a 2-2 series tie heading back to Dallas isn't all that bad in that context. Hertl is a player capable of stepping up with some secondary scoring, as he was a three-time 60-point scorer with the Sharks. He lit the lamp in Game 1 and ranks fourth on the team in this series with eight shots on goal.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Kings

Connor McDavid (C - $9,700), Zach Hyman (W - $7,900), Adam Henrique (W - $4,100)

McDavid posted the most assist-heavy production of his career during the regular season, and that trend has continued in the postseason, as his league-high 10 points so far in these playoffs consist of one goal and nine assists. Hyman has been the biggest beneficiary of McDavid's playmaking, racking up six goals to rank second among all playoff performers after potting 54 in the regular season. Henrique has been held off the scoresheet since putting up a goal and an assist in Game 1, but the veteran forward will continue to have significant upside as long as he's skating on a line with McDavid.

Stars vs. Golden Knights

Matt Duchene (C - $4,700), Jamie Benn (W - $4,700), Logan Stankoven (W - $3,900)

Dallas shuffled its lines after falling in an early hole, and this trio came out of the blender, offering a nice mix of skill, experience and value. Duchene and Benn were two of six Stars to reach the 60-point mark in the regular season, while Stankoven could have a chance to do so next season, as his 14 points in 24 games translated to a 48-point pace for the rookie. Duchene didn't have a shot or point in the first two games of this series, but he's come alive with one assist and seven shots in the last two. Benn has had the opposite problem, as Dallas' captain has just one shot in the last two games after posting a goal, an assist and seven shots over the first two. Stankoven's shot distribution has been more even, but he hasn't found the scoresheet since a Game 1 assist.

Golden Knights at Stars

Jack Eichel (C - $8,500), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $6,200), Ivan Barbashev (W - $3,600)

This has been by far the most effective line for the Golden Knights in the postseason. Eichel leads the team in both goals (three) and points (six). Marchessault is tied for second in both goals (two) and points (four), while having posted a team-high 15 shots through four games — one more than Eichel. Barbashev has chipped in three helpers.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. LA ($6,700): After finishing fourth among defensemen in the regular season with 82 points, Bouchard is third in points from the blue line this postseason, totaling six through four games. Four of those points have come on the power play, including the only goal either team scored in Game 4.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. VGK ($5,700): Heiskanen is a true No. 1 defenseman, and he's played like it in the playoffs. His 1-3-4 line through four games has been complemented by nine shots and eight blocks, and Heiskanen's 28:35 average ice time is second-highest among all players this postseason, trailing only the 29:12 of John Carlson of the eliminated Capitals.

Drew Doughty, LA at EDM ($4,900): Doughty is the only Kings player other than Kempe to score multiple goals in this series, as the veteran defenseman continues to be a stout playoff performer. Doughty also gets plenty of opportunities to add secondary stats, as he leads the Kings with nearly 27 minutes of average ice time this postseason, while no teammate is averaging more than 20:35 TOI.

Brayden McNabb, VGK at DAL ($4,200): Vegas has gotten significant production from its blue line in this series, and McNabb has surprisingly led the way with a 2-2-4 line. He's also getting it done in his own end, having posted eight blocks in Game 1 and five blocks in Game 3. Only Alex Pietrangelo ($5,500) and Noah Hanifin ($5,300) are averaging more ice time for Vegas this postseason than McNabb's 22:55.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.