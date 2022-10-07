FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The 2022-23 season's official Opening Night is next Tuesday, but the Predators and Sharks are getting a head start playing a two-game series in Czechia as part of the NHL's Global Series. It's the first time the league is having overseas regular-season games in three years, and it'll be a back-to-back series with the Preds designated as the home team in Game 1 and the Sharks in Game 2. Puck drop is at 11 a.m. PDT and 2 p.m. EDT both today and Saturday.

GOALIES

No goalies are available for selection in showdown formats. James Reimer is confirmed to start Game 1 and will likely face Juuse Saros, leaving Kaapo Kahkonen to face Kevin Lankinen in Game 2.

VALUE PLAYS

Cody Glass, NSH vs. SJ (C - $6,500)

It's been a rough few years for Glass, who was selected sixth overall five years ago. He's made the team out of training camp building on an excellent season in the minors last season with 62 points in 66 games. Glass is a talented playmaker, but will play lower in the lineup to start and see if he can really keep pace in the NHL. He may also find a spot on the Preds' second PP unit.

Kiefer Sherwood, NSH vs. SJ (W - $6,000)

Sherwood skated in Philip Tomasino's spot on the second line and will presumably open there for Game 1 with Ryan Johansen at center and Nino Niederreiter on the other wing. This is an excellent opportunity for Sherwood to impress as a fill-in, who displayed exceptional offensive ability in the minors and led AHL Colorado in scoring with 75 points across 57 outings. Nashville's second line represents their only real chance of generating consistent offense outside of the top trio.

Thomas Bordeleau, SJ at NSH (C - $6,000)

Bordeleau and William Eklund ($9,500) are the Sharks' two best prospects and there's not a lot separating them right now. Both are in Europe, but neither are expected to play in the opener. But if they do, both Bordeleau and Eklund should see low usage at even strength and much higher usage on the man-advantage. Note that Bordeleau would be used as a winger, so his production might also depend his center.

LINE STACKS

Sharks at Predators

Tomas Hertl (C - $12,500), Timo Meier (W - $15,000), Luke Kunin (W - $7,000)

Meier is by far the best fantasy forward in this matchup. He scores a lot of goals and shoots the puck a lot. Kunin helps keep the salary of this line stack down. This will probably be a better combo in Game 2 when the Preds start Lankinen.

Mikael Granlund (C - $9,500), Matt Duchene (W - $13,500), Filip Forsberg (W - $14,000)

Even factoring in likely regression, this is still the preferred line from both teams. Moving Duchene to the wing was a genius move and this group will continue to be the driver for the Preds offense against a side with Scott Harrington (!) on their first D pairing and shaky goaltending.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NSH vs. SJ ($14,500)

Josi is the only defenseman worth taking with no position requirements because he generates more offense - if not the same - as a forward. And he's miles better than Erik Karlsson ($12,000).

