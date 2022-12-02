FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Friday is pretty light in terms of NHL action with three games on the docket. Here are my recommendations for your DFS rosters.

SLATE PREVIEW

Start spreading the news, because both of NYC's teams are at home Friday. The Islanders will be hosting a Predators team on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. And no other club is in that situation tonight.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. CLM ($8,500): Hellebuyck is a top candidate for the Vezina with a 2.29 GAA and .931 save percentage. And Columbus has been subpar on offense averaging only 2.86 goals and 29.7 shots on net.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. NAS ($8,100): Sorokin doesn't need much help having posted a 2.18 GAA and a .933 save percentage. However, the Preds also happen to rank in the bottom-four in goals. Give Sorokin an easy matchup, and he's primed to dominate.

VALUE PLAYS

Brock Nelson, NYI vs. NAS ($8,100): Nelson is riding a three-game point streak, giving him 23 on the year. He's also averaged 3:25 with the extra man, and he'll face a tired penalty kill on Friday. Kevin Lankinen will likely be in net with a .922 save percentage in six appearances this year, but also a career .903 mark.

Vincent Trocheck, NYR vs. OTT ($6,300): The Sens have left their goalies quite busy this season, having given up 33.7 shots per game. Trocheck has been quite active offensively racking up 84 shots on goal, second most on the Rangers. That's how he's produced eight goals even though his 9.5 shooting percentage is slightly below his career average of 10.6.

LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Jets vs. Blue Jackets

Pierre-Luc Dubois (C - $7,600), Kyle Connor (W - $8,000), Morgan Barron (W - $4,500)

The Ducks are the only team keeping the Blue Jackets from clearly being the NHL's worst defensive squad. Columbus enters with a 4.10 GAA and has allowed 36.2 shots on net per outing. With Zach Werenski missing from the blue line, things look even bleaker for the Jackets' D going forward. Dubois faces his former team, and he and his linemates are primed for a productive night.

Dubois has recorded 10 goals and 10 assists and is on a three-game point streak, including two with the extra man. Connor scored 47 goals last season and has potted three in four after a slow start. He's still only registered an 11.0 shooting percentage, well below his career 15.0, so expect more tallies going forward. With injuries on the wing, Barron has moved up to the top line. And he's been solid with five points in 11 games, and obviously being on the top trio is beneficial to his upside.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. CLM ($7,500): Morrissey is having an incredible year with at least one point in 11 of his last 12 appearances with 25 overall. Given the Jackets' 4.10 GAA, I'm expecting him to continue adding to that scoring streak.

Jacob Trouba, NYR vs. OTT ($6,400): I mentioned Ottawa has allowed 33.7 shots on net per game. Trouba has also directed 74 shots on net, a hefty total for a defenseman. And yet, he's at zero goals. That won't remain the same forever, as Trouba's puck luck should turn around.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.