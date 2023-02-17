FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a light five-game Friday where none of the 10 teams played Thursday, though the Blackhawks will be on their third road game in four nights. The Kings should be well-rested having last seen action on Monday at home and will "travel" to Anaheim to for the first of their back-to-back.

The marquee matchups will be two highly skilled offensive teams looking to contend for the Cup in the Rangers at Oilers and the continuation of the heated rivalry between the Penguins and Islanders.

GOALIES

Mads Sogaard, OTT vs. CHI ($6,700): Sogaard can win his second straight start after he only allowed three goals on 37 shots against the Flames in his first appearance of the season. Needless to say, Chicago's 32nd-ranked offense will pose much less of a challenge. The Sens have taken six of their last seven while the Hawks have lost three straight with only three goals combined.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at MIN ($8,200): The Stars have been cutting it close of late with four of six going past regulation. The good news is they're excellent on the road (15-8-4) and the Wild have recently experienced issues putting the puck in the net having lost eight of 11 while averaging a league-worst 1.91 goals for per game during that span.

Pheonix Copley, LA at ANH ($8,400): Copley allowed one goal on 25 shots in his previous meeting with the Ducks, and he'll be going for his third straight victory and sixth in seven outings. It's a very enticing matchup as the Ducks continue to set all the wrong records with three straight defeats and a historically awful goal differential at minus-92.

VALUE PLAYS

Philipp Kurashev, CHI at OTT ($4,400): Kurashev snapped a nine-game goal drought last time out against the Leafs. He's a streaky scorer and puts enough pucks on net while getting a lot of opportunities on the top line with Max Domi and Patrick Kane.

Derek Grant, ANH vs. LA ($4,300): Grant is riding a two-game point streak with three assists skating with Ryan Strome and Trevor Zegras.

Jimmy Vesey, NYR at EDM ($4,300): The Rangers juggled their lines and have separated Artemi Panarin and Vladimir Tarasenko, meaning Vesey is back with Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. Vesey's notched three assists in two appearances, but his upside may be limited as he's not on the power play.

LINE STACKS

Islanders vs. Penguins

Bo Horvat (C - $8,300), Anders Lee (W - $6,000), Mathew Barzal (C - $6,700)

Lee replaced Josh Bailey on the Isles' top line, and that's a good move for everyone. Lee gives Horvat and Barzal a net-front presence at both even-strength and man-advantage. It also allows Horvat and Barzal more room to create. The Isles' power play has vastly improved since acquiring Horvat as they've gone 5-for-15 to rank second since the All-Star break.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. PIT ($6,900): This is potentially great value for Dobson, who's on a three-game scoring streak totaling a goal and four assists. He logged 25 minutes last time out against the Sens and finished with eight shots. With an improved PP, expect Dobson to be more effective than he was last season.

K'Andre Miller, NYR at EDM ($5,200): Since Jan. 1, Adam Fox has outscored Miller by just two points and one on the power play, even though Fox sees many more minutes while up a man. Miller offers tremendous upside with a high floor based on his shooting and blocked shots.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.