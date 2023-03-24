FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are only three games Friday, and there should be plenty of energy between the Blue Jackets- Isles and Sabres-Devils since all four teams haven't played since Tuesday. Avs-Coyotes rounds out the action, with the clubs meeting again Sunday in Arizona.

GOALIES

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. ARI ($8,400): The Coyotes are dangerous at home, but not so much on the road. Georgiev lost his previous outing against the Pens and his five-game winning streak was snapped, but he was still impressive making 40 saves. Arizona's offense isn't as potent and was limited to only 20 shots the last time they went head-to-head.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at CBJ ($8,200): Sorokin will be going for his third straight victory. And even with key members of their lineup missing, the Isles should have no trouble providing goal support. Columbus has allowed at least six goals in three straight and will likely start Elvis Merzlikins, who may be rusty having last appeared on Mar. 7.

Vitek Vanecek, NJ at BUF ($8,000): The Sabres are spiraling. They've lost four in row and eight of their last nine, and in five of those allowed at least five goals. Vanecek should receive sufficient scoring and has looked excellent over his last two starts after a string of poor performances going back to mid-February.

VALUE PLAYS

Denis Malgin, COL vs. ARI ($4,500): Malgin can be hit or miss, but he's remained on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. He went scoreless against the Pens, but managed three shots on net. Generating offense against the Coyotes should prove to be easier.

Pierre Engvall, NYI at CBJ ($3,900): Engvall had his four-game point streak snapped during the last game, but continues to get plenty of ice time within the top-six. Brock Nelson avoided serious injury after crashing into the boards and is expected to play Friday while centering Engvall on the second line.

LINE STACKS

Devils at Sabres

Jack Hughes (C - $9,800), Dawson Mercer (C - $5,700), Erik Haula (C - $4,200)

Note all three are listed as centers, though Mercer will be on the right wing and Haula the left while taking some faceoffs in certain situations. Though Hughes has been quiet, he's still generating plenty of shots. The upside to his line is Mercer, who recently replaced Jesper Bratt on the top power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, NYI at CBJ ($6,500): It's slim pickings for defensemen, but note Dobson has been hot with two points against the Leafs Tuesday to extend his point streak to three games. The Blue Jackets don't defend very well and Dobson could capitalize on the power play as he's tied for the team lead with five PPGs.

Bowen Byram, COL vs. ARI ($5,200): Byram didn't notch a point against the Pens, but finished the night with 25 minutes. With Cale Makar's status uncertain, look for Byram to pick up some of the leftover ice time.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.