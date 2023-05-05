FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There's only one matchup Friday night, and it's Game 2 between the Devils and Hurricanes. Carolina ran Jersey out of the building in the opener and going down 0-2 wouldn't be advisable since trailing teams usually end up losing the series.

GOALIES

With only one game, FanDuel's showdown format doesn't allow goalies to be selected. The expected starters are Akira Schmid and Frederik Andersen. Schmid was pulled after allowing three goals on 11 shots while Andersen only faced only 18 pucks on net.

VALUE PLAYS

Stefan Noesen, CAR vs. NJ ($7,500): Noesen didn't direct any shots on goal Wednesday, but managed to register an assist on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis. Noesen's even-strength production is relatively modest as he's most dangerous on the power play. The Hurricanes went 0-for-3 while up a man in Game 1 and succeeded at a 19.8 percent rate during the season, so they're due to produce.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, CAR vs. NJ ($7,500): Kotkaniemi had been snakebit throughout the playoffs, but finally broke his slump with a goal in the opener. Even though the Canes spread out their offense, he logged 17:55 to lead all forwards.

LINE STACKS

Devils at Hurricanes

Jack Hughes (C - $16,000), Erik Haula (C - $9,000), Ondrej Palat (W - $8,000)

It was a game to forget for the Devils' top scoring trio, who finished Game 1 with a combined minus-8 rating. But Hughes has been known to bounce back after subpar performances, and Haula was arguably their best player during the first round. Palat's Cup-winning experience will be invaluable, and the Devils will probably be leaning on this unit again.

DEFENSEMEN

Brent Burns, CAR vs. NJ ($12,000): Since any player can be selected regardless of position, stick to the defensemen who generates as much offense as any top-six forward. And for Carolina, Burns represents the best option. He's a high-volume shooting machine with 13 on net from the last three outings, but is also mired in a scoring slump.

