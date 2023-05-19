FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.

This is the fourth conference finals appearance for Vegas in six seasons, an incredible accomplishment for an expansion franchise. They'll be looking to advance to their second Cup Finals after losing to the Caps in 2018.

This is the second conference finals appearance for Dallas over four seasons after knocking off Vegas in 2020, only to lose in the finals to Tampa in six games. The Stars are looking for their second Cup after earning their first in 1999. Dallas swept the season series 3-0-0, though two of the victories came via shootout.

GOALIES

No goalies are available for selection in showdown formats, though Jake Oettinger and Adin Hill are expected to start.

VALUE PLAYS

Wyatt Johnston, DAL at VGK ($10,000): Johnston has made quite the impression in the playoffs, including an elite-level backhand from in tight that helped the Stars advance. He's scored two goals from his past three games and supplanted Max Domi as the No. 2 center.

Nicolas Roy, VGK vs. DAL ($7,500): The Golden Knights' newly configured lines has Roy skating with William Karlsson and Reilly Smith, two-thirds of the 'Misfits Line' that's been so clutch since the franchise's inception. Roy produced four points against the Oilers and is primed to keep it going against the Stars.

LINE STACKS

Stars at Golden Knights

Roope Hintz (C - $14,500), Jason Robertson (W - $15,000), Joe Pavelski (W - $13,500)

The Stars' top trio remains a worthy stack until otherwise noted, with Hintz the obvious choice for Captain for 1.5x points as the leading postseason scorer. While Dallas may get scoring from other lines, this unit still handles the bulk of the offense and represent the most consistent performers.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Harley, DAL at VGK ($6,500): Harley represents a value play and carries a four-game point streak heading into Friday. Miro Heiskanen is undoubtedly the Stars' most important blueliner, but may be too busy trying to prevent the Golden Knights' attack from generating chances. Harley doesn't receive a lot of ice time, but he's often put in offensive-zone situations and has thrived so far. Most defensemen aren't viable picks in showdown formats as they offer relatively less offense than forwards, yet Harley's hot run makes him worthy of consideration.

