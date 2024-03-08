FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games on the NHL schedule Friday. Arizona travels to Detroit, Colorado hosts Minnesota, Dallas plays in Anaheim and Winnipeg visits Seattle. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Laurent Brossoit, WIN at SEA ($8,400): Connor Hellebuyck could sit this one out as he's dealing with an illness. The Jets play back-to-back games, and it makes more sense Brossoit gets the Friday start while Hellebuyck earns the extra night off. Brossoit has been outstanding as a backup with 2.24 GAA and .921 save percentage. Winnipeg will take on Seattle, who are currently 10th place in the Western Conference standings and six points out of a playoff spot.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at ANA ($8,100): Oettinger is riding a three-game winning streak, but he wasn't sharp in his last appearance as he gave up six goals on 20 shots against San Jose. Despite his 24-11-4 record, he's struggled to a 2.97 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Oettinger should have a fairly easy matchup on Friday as he faces the Ducks and their 29th-ranked attack.

VALUE PLAYS

Logan Stankoven, DAL at ANA ($4,900): Stankoven enjoyed his best game of his young career on Tuesday when he scored twice and added a pair of assists. He's already accumulated eight points and 19 shots over his first six NHL appearances and is receiving plenty of power play time. Stankoven comes in at a great salary based on how he's playing, so enjoy this low value before it inevitably increases.

Logan Cooley, ARI vs. DET ($4,100): Cooley has been decent in his first full season with 10 goals and 19 assists across 62 games, though 10 of those points have come while up a man.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars at Ducks

Jason Robertson (W - $7,300), Roope Hintz (C - $6,700), Joe Pavelski (W - $6,800)

The Stars scored seven times Tuesday in San Jose, but their top line only contributed a combined two points. That means they're due to break out Friday. Robertson leads the team with 61 points, while Hintz is at 53 and Pavelski with 51. The trio were one of the league's elite last season and have proven capable of having a big night.

Red Wings at Coyotes

Patrick Kane (W - $7,100), Alex DeBrincat (W - $6,600), Joe Veleno (C - $3,700)

The Red Wings are missing Dylan Larkin, who's out of action for up to two weeks. Veleno takes over at center with Kane and DeBrincat on his wings. Kane has been a nice addition 31 points in 31 games while DeBrincat has been coming on of late with five goals and six assists in his last 11 outings. Veleno is the wild card whose low salary creates value elsewhere. He's also managed a career-high 11 goals and 26 points. They should do well against an Arizona side that's given up at least three goals in each of their last 18 matchups.

DEFENSEMEN

Pavel Mintyukov, ANA vs. DAL ($4,200): Mintyukov was drafted 10th in 2022 and has made quite an impression in his rookie campaign with three goals and 21 assists, including seven of the latter on the man-advantage. The Ducks like him so much they traded Jamie Drysdale to Philly earlier in the season. Mintyukov also comes in at a great value.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at ANA ($6,600): Heiskanen produced his best offensive performance of the season on Tuesday with four assists to give him 42 points on the season. He registered a personal-best of 73 last year and continues to be one of the NHL's elite offensive defensemen.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.