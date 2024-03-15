FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two NHL games on Friday with Winnipeg hosting Anaheim and LA traveling to Chicago. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Laurent Brossoit, WIN vs. ANA ($8,400): Brossoit has won four straight, including a 17-save shutout over the Kraken in his last appearance. He's gone 11-4-2 with a 2.11 GAA and .924 save percentage to provide the Jets with outstanding backup goaltending. Brossoit will face the Ducks, who rank 28th with an average of 27.4 shots.

Cam Talbot, LA at CHI ($8,100): Talbot has started seven of the last eight games as he's reclaimed his status as the Kings' No. 1. He'll be taking on the Blackhawks, who sit last in scoring at 2.18 goals. And if David Rittich ends up playing, go with him.

VALUE PLAYS

Quinton Byfield, LA at CHI ($5,800): Byfield has only produced one goal from his last six outings, but has still managed 47 points overall and skates alongside Anze Kopitar. He was selected second overall in 2020, and has already smashed career-highs in goals and assists.

Alex Laferriere, LA at CHI ($3,700): There's not a lot to choose from Friday with only two matchups. Laferriere represents a cheaper option to round out your fantasy roster with nine goals and 10 assists while participating on LA's second power play.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Jets vs. Ducks

Kyle Connor (W - $8,600), Nikolaj Ehlers (W - $6,100), Vladislav Namestnikov (W - $4,200)

The Jets may continue to be without Mark Scheifele as he missed Wednesday's game due to illness. If he can't go, Namestnikov is slated to center Connor and Ehlers. Connor continue to put pucks in nets having supplied 27 goals over 49 games. Ehlers was strong earlier in the season when he replaced the injured Connor on the top trio and is up to 45 points on the campaign. Namestnikov has registered five points from his last six outings. They should be able to take advantage of a weak Anaheim D.

Blackhawks vs. Kings

Connor Bedard (C - $7,800), Nick Foligno (W - $4,800), Philipp Kurashev (W - $5,300)

The Blackhawks haven't been great this season, but Bedard makes them worth watching. The future superstar has been on fire of late with eight points over two matchups and 51 in 52. Foligno chipped in with four assists Tuesday and has totaled 33 points, including 13 on the power play. Kurashev went off for two goals and two assists in that same game to put him at 40 points. With two of these three coming in at reasonable salaries, this group should be one of the better lines to take on Friday.

DEFENSEMEN

Pavel Mintyukov, ANA at WPG ($4,600): Mintyukov has posted three goals and 22 assists so far in his rookie season. He's also been busy on the man-advantage with seven helpers while averaging 2:01.

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. ANA ($6,600): Morrissey is the best defenseman available on Friday. He ranks ninth in scoring among defensemen with 53 points after 76 last year. Winnipeg should also have an easy time at home against a porous Anaheim defense.

