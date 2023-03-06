FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games for Monday to kick off what will be a busy week with 55 total games. That means the Sabres, Flames and Sharks will be playing the first game of their back-to-backs. The marquee game will be Stars vs. Flames as both teams vie for playoff position in a tight Western Conference.

GOALIES

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. NSH ($7,400): Demko has been brilliant since returning from injury, going 2-1-0 with a .937 Sv%. The Preds offense shouldn't pose much of a challenge having dealt many of their veterans and have not scored more than three goals in three straight contests.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. CGY ($7,800): The Stars went through a tough February but they're off to a good start in March with Oettinger looking to earn his third straight win. The Flames are reeling, having lost five in a row and rank 20th in goals for per game.

Cam Talbot, OTT at CHI ($8,800): Both Talbot and Mads Sogaard are good choices against the Hawks. The Sens are 16-9-1 with the 10th-best points percentage in the league since the calendar flipped. The Blackhawks have lost four in a row with just six goals scored.

VALUE PLAYS

Lukas Reichel, CHI vs. OTT ($3,000): With a paper-thin offense, Reichel has been moved up to the top line. He's averaged 15 minutes per game since getting called up and in his most recent game against the Preds registered an assist and two shots on goal.

William Eklund, SJ at WPG ($3,000): Eklund is one of the Sharks' top prospects and getting an audition on the top-six after trading Timo Meier to the Devils. He notched an assist and four shots in 19 minutes in his season debut. He's a high-upside offensive player who will get a lot of offensive opportunities for the rest of the season.

Jack Quinn, BUF vs. EDM ($4,600): Quinn has been very productive on the Sabres' top line, and over his past seven games has scored four goals and three assists. The Oilers are still a weak defensive team even after acquiring Mattias Ekholm and allowed seven goals against the Jets in their most recent game.

LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Flames

Roope Hintz (C - $7,900), Jason Robertson (W - $9,500), Joe Pavelski (W - $6,500)

All three members of the Stars' top line are coming off multi-point efforts in their most recent game against the Avs. Hintz is leading the way with a five-game point streak and the Stars boast the seventh-best offense at home averaging 3.55 goals per game.

Canucks vs. Predators

Elias Pettersson (C - $9,800), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $6,200), Anthony Beauvillier (W - $4,700)

Pettersson scored two points in his most recent game against the Leafs and since Feb. 1 has scored 20 points in 13 games, third-best in the league. Beauvillier's hot streak has cooled off, but as long as he's staying on the top line, he'll get chances to score points. All three players also play on the Canucks' top power play unit.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. NSH ($7,100): It's difficult to pass up on Hughes at this salary, who notched another two assists against the Leafs to give him 54 helpers on the season, second among defensemen in the league. Even against a good Preds penalty kill, Hughes and the Canucks should be able to dominate puck possession at even strength to generate quality scoring chances.

Rasmus Sandin, WSH at LA ($4,900): Sandin couldn't have made a stronger debut with the Caps. He notched three helpers in 21 minutes and quarterbacked the top power play, and he will have tremendous fantasy upside feeding pucks to Alex Ovechkin. Sandin has quickly emerged as one of the Caps' top defensemen and he will be a strong value play for the rest of the season if he can keep this up.

