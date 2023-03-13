FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a light three-game slate for Monday with Sabres at Maple Leafs, Avalanche at Canadiens and Stars at Kraken. The Sabres are looking to avoid their fifth straight loss as their playoff hopes start to fade, though they have been much stronger on the road than at home this season. Meanwhile, the Habs have lost six in a row and the Stars are looking to sweep their two-game set against the Kraken.

Note it's a later than usual start with games starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL at SEA ($7,800): Oettinger hasn't been particularly sharp with seven goals allowed in his past two games (including Saturday against the Kraken) but his performances on the road this season (.936 Sv%, 2.03 GAA) have been much better than at home (.907 Sv%, 2.66 GAA). Oettinger will be going for his second straight win against the Kraken.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at MON ($8,400): Georgiev didn't have much work in his last start against the Coyotes facing just 20 shots, and it will be a similar story against the Habs. The Avs have lost four of their past six but have also beaten the Habs four straight times, including earlier this season when Georgiev stopped 19 of 20 shots.

VALUE PLAYS

Jordan Greenway, BUF at TOR ($3,700): Greenway is a power forward who has yet to develop the requisite offensive skill to be a top-six forward yet he will skate on the top line with Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner. Jack Quinn held the spot but he's been since moved back to a line with rookie J-J Peterka. Greenway has at least recorded a shot in seven straight games and the Sabres are much stronger on the road than at home.

Jesse Ylonen, MON vs. COL ($3,500): Ylonen will continue to skate on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Rafael Harvey-Pinard. Though he has not scored a point in three games, Ylonen has recorded four shots during that span and averaging over 16 minutes per game.

LINE STACKS

Stars at Kraken

Roope Hintz (C - $7,900), Jason Robertson (W - $9,500), Joe Pavelski (W - $6,800)

Robertson had a quiet game against the Kraken on Saturday though Hintz provided two points and Pavelski added a goal. Even with the acquisitions of Evgenii Dadonov and Max Domi, the Stars have continued to lean on their top line for offense. The Kraken have lost two straight with nine goals allowed.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at MON ($7,700): Makar will be a popular pick since nobody else available presents the same kind of offensive upside. He's on a four-game point streak after calling out his own poor play and the Avs are expected to dominate this matchup.

Owen Power, BUF at TOR ($4,200): Rasmus Dahlin's questionable for Monday's game due to an upper-body injury, and if he is unavailable, look for Power to take over as the quarterback on PP1. Given the Sabres' tremendous offensive upside, Power is also a good value play on a night with so few elite defensemen available.

