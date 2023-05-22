FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Panthers can take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals as the series shifts to Florida. Matthew Tkachuk has been the hero all series, scoring both overtime winners in a quadruple-overtime Game 1 and on the power play in Game 2.

The good news for the Hurricanes is the Panthers are just 2-3 at home in the playoffs. Road teams have performed very well in the postseason, and the Canes should come out with a strong performance to avoid falling into a huge hole.

GOALIES

Goalies are not available for selection for FanDuel's showdown formats.

However, note the Panthers will go with Sergei Bobrovsky, who has a .971 save percentage in the series. The Canes will have an interesting decision to make, having started Frederik Andersen in Game 1 but Antti Raanta in Game 2, both of whom were tagged with a loss. Rod Brind'Amour will likely name the starter closer to puck drop.

VALUE PLAYS

Jack Drury, CAR at FLA ($7,000): Drury has had a quiet playoffs and the Canes will need their role players to step up if they want to make it a series. Drury plays on the fourth line at even strength but also plays on the second PP unit and ranked fifth among Canes forwards with 2:50 PP TOI in Game 2.

LINE STACKS

Panthers vs. Hurricanes

Sam Bennett (C - $10,000), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $15,500), Nick Cousins (C - $6,500)

Tkachuk ahs been a one-man wrecking crew the entire series. Bennett has likewise been very effective while Cousins is a potential value play due to the exposure of playing on their line. Aleksander Barkov's line also pitched in with a goal in Game 2, but Tkachuk's offensive upside is much higher given his hot streak and how much more involved their line has been. Anthony Duclair has been a bit of a drag on Barkov's line due to his lack of production and doesn't offer a lot of upside right now.

DEFENSEMEN

Jaccob Slavin, CAR at FLA ($8,500): A tiring Game 1 saw some more muted performances from the blue line in Game 2 in terms of offense, and saw Brent Burns and Brandon Montour finish without a point. They remain very good plays in showdown formats despite being defensemen due to the number of shots they can put on net and their roles on offense, but look for Slavin to play big minutes in Game 3. The Panthers will dictate the matchups and Slavin is arguably their best defensemen, which means Brind'Amour will be leaning on him a lot. Slavin's registered six shots and seven blocks in two games this series.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.