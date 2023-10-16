FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

All five games have 7:00 p.m. ET starts.

SLATE PREVIEW

Monday has five games on the schedule, including the home opener of the Rangers versus Arizona as well as a third straight home contest for Toronto to begin 2023-24 against Chicago. Elsewhere, Columbus will host Detroit; Florida visits New Jersey; and Washington will welcome Calgary to town.

GOALIES

Joseph Woll, TOR vs. CHI ($8,400): Woll is a pricey option for his season debut against the 1-2-0 Blackhawks on Monday. He registered a 6-1-0 record with a 2.16 GAA and a .932 save percentage in seven NHL outings last campaign. Through three games in 2023-24, Chicago has averaged just 2.33 goals per game.

Ville Husso, DET at CLS ($7,200): If he receives a third consecutive start, Husso checks in with a solid price tag and a manageable opponent Monday. He is coming off a 21-save effort in Saturday's 6-4 win over Tampa Bay. Husso posted a mark of 2-1-0 versus the Blue Jackets last season with a 2.35 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Detroit has two other netminders the roster, who are James Reimer and Alex Lyon, waiting to make their season debuts.

VALUE PLAYS

Logan Cooley, ARI at NYR ($4,500): The Coyotes face a tough matchup Monday against the Rangers, but Cooley and Arizona's revamped offense could still make an impact. Cooley was impressive during his NHL debut, supplying two power-play assists and two shots on goal in 19:02 of ice time against the Devils.

Lucas Raymond, DET at CLS ($4,200): Raymond potted his first goal of the season and was credited with five shots on net in Saturday's win over the Lightning. The 21-year-old winger has accumulated four goals and five assists in six career contests versus Columbus.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks

John Tavares (C - $7,500), William Nylander (W - $8,000), Calle Jarnkrok (W - $4,000)

If you don't want to splurge on Auston Matthews' hefty $10,300 salary, the second line of the Maple Leafs is a very good alternative. Tavares and Nylander have combined for three goals and 10 points following two games this season. Jarnkrok was added to the second unit in Saturday's 7-4 win over Minnesota, and he is projected to remain there in Monday's contest. He notched one goal and one assist Saturday.

Toronto has averaged 6.00 goals per game through two contests this campaign, while Chicago has averaged 36.7 shots against per contest so far in 2023-24. The Leafs' power play, which features Nylander and Tavares on the top unit, has also converted on four of seven opportunities.

Rangers vs. Coyotes

Mika Zibanejad (C - $7,200), Chris Kreider (W - $7,200), Kaapo Kakko (W - $4,400)

Kreider has three goals and one assist in two games to start the 2023-24 campaign. Zibanejad was held off the scoresheet Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Columbus after collecting three assists in New York's season-opening win over Buffalo. He has plenty of bounce-back appeal Monday versus Arizona. If Kakko, who doesn't have a point yet this season, isn't worthy of a spot in your mind, Artemi Panarin could make for a good power-play minded stack with Zibanejad and/or Kreider. Still, it is worth mentioning that Kakko has two goals and one assist in four previous contests versus the Coyotes.

The Rangers should be able to pile up shots versus Arizona. The Coyotes won against the Devils on Friday despite being outshot by a 36-33 margin. Arizona also surrendered two power-play goals to New Jersey in the contest.

DEFENSEMEN

Dougie Hamilton, NJ vs. FLA ($7,300): Hamilton has racked up two goals, one assist and seven shots on net in two games to begin the 2023-24 season. He netted a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to Arizona. Hamilton contributed three helpers and 15 shots on goal in three outings against the Panthers last campaign.

Seth Jones, CHI at TOR ($5,500): Jones is a solid lineup option and a strong value play Monday against the Leafs. Toronto has been a bit leaky defensively, and Jones has been productive with two assists, four shots on goal and seven blocked shots across three games in 2023-24.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.