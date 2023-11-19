FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has seven games on the schedule, consisting of two 7:00 p.m ET starts, two getting underway at 8:00 p.m ET, one at 9:00 p.m. ET and two beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Kings and Bruins have posted 7-1-2 records in their past 10 outings. Boston (13-1-2) will play against Tampa Bay (8-6-4) for the first time this season in a battle between Atlantic Division foes. Los Angeles (10-3-3) will take a perfect 7-0-0 away record into Arizona (8-7-2). Elsewhere, the Canucks (12-5-1) will look to halt a two-game losing skid against the Sharks (3-13-1). Additionally, the red-hot Rangers (12-2-1) will take a four-game win streak into Dallas (11-4-1).

GOALIES

Cam Talbot, LA at ARI ($8,300): Talbot has won six of his past seven starts, earning a .951 save percentage and one shutout. He has surrendered two goals or fewer on six occasions over that stretch. Additionally, Talbot made 17 saves on 18 shots in a 5-4 win over the Coyotes on Oct. 27 after Pheonix Copley was pulled.

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. SJ ($8,500): Demko made 30 stops in a 10-1 victory over the Sharks on Nov. 2. Through 12 games this season, he has registered a mark of 8-4-2 with two shutouts, a 2.22 GAA and a .926 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS

Matty Beniers, SEA vs. CGY ($4,500): Beniers has lit the lamp in each of his past two appearances. He has added six shots on goal and one assist during that stretch. Additionally, Beniers has picked up one goal, two assists and six shots on target in four career contests versus the Flames.

Pavel Zacha, BOS at TB ($5,800): Zacha is riding a four-game point streak going into Monday night's action. He has two goals, three assists and seven shots on net over that time.

Anton Lundell, FLA vs. EDM ($3,900): Lundell will move up to the top line to fill in for injured center Aleksander Barkov in Monday's contest versus the Oilers. The 22-year-old Lundell is coming off a two-assist effort in Friday's 2-1 win over Anaheim. He has two goals, one assist and eight shots on net in four career appearances against Edmonton.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canucks vs. Sharks

Elias Pettersson (C - $9,800), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $5,100), Ilya Mikheyev (W - $5,700)

Pettersson has one goal, two assists and five shots on target during a three-game point spree. Kuzmenko has chipped in two helpers and three shots on goal in his past three outings. The trio of Mikheyev, Kuzmenko and Pettersson combined for two goals and four assists in Vancouver's blowout win over the Sharks earlier this month.

The top line of the Canucks has some good value due to the inexpensive salaries of Kuzmenko and Mikheyev. San Jose sits 32nd in the league this campaign with 4.24 goals against per game.

Kings at Coyotes

Anze Kopitar (C - $7,500), Adrian Kempe (W - $8,000), Quinton Byfield (W - $5,500)

Kopitar has been held off the scoresheet once in his past eight outings, compiling four goals and four assists during that stretch. Byfield has one goal and 10 points in his past eight contests. Remarkably, Kempe has been even hotter, picking up at least one point 10 of his last 11 appearances. He has notched seven goals and eight helpers over that span.

The first line of the Kings has been all over the scoresheet this campaign. They should be able to remain productive against a Coyotes team that has surrendered 32.8 shots against per game and 3.12 goals against per contest.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. SJ ($8,700): Hughes comes with a hefty price tag, but he has racked up three goals and nine assists over a seven-game point streak going into Monday night's action. He has eight power-play helpers and 15 shots on net during that span. Hughes also posted five points (one goal, four assists) against the Sharks on Nov. 2.

Erik Gustafsson, NYR at Dallas ($5,000): Gustafsson has supplied one goal and six assists over his five-game point spree. He has two power-play helpers and eight shots on net during that period. Gustafsson has done a great job of picking up the slack in the absence of injured defender Adam Fox.

