FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has five games on the schedule, including three in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, one starting at 8:00 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 9:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Winnipeg (vs. Montreal), Detroit (vs. Anaheim) and Dallas (vs. Seattle) are the biggest favorites on the moneyline. The Red Wings-Ducks and Flames-Panthers are expected to be the highest-scoring matchups with the Over/Under set or 6.5 goals.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs MON ($8,500): Hellebuyck has surrendered two goals or fewer in each of his past 10 outings. He has a .943 save percentage and one shutout over that span along with an 8-2-0 record. Hellebuyck has stopped 138 of 147 shots during his five-game win streak.

Ville Husso, DET vs. ANH ($7,900): Husso has struggled with consistency this season but should be a decent option against a a Ducks team that will be playing in the second half of a back-to-back. He also has a 4-0-1 record with a 2.38 GAA and a .914 save percentage in five career contests versus Anaheim.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Matt Duchene, DAL vs. SEA ($6,800): Duchene has collected two goals, five helpers and 16 shots on net over his last six outings. He has two power-play assists during that span. Duchene has also registered two goals and two helpers over his three-game point streak.

Yegor Sharangovich, CGY vs. FLA ($5,000): Sharangovich has compiled six goals and two assists during a six-game point spree. He has picked up two shorthanded points (one goal, one assist) and a power-play marker over that stretch. Sharangovich has lit the lamp in five consecutive contests.

Sam Bennett, FLA at CGY ($5,100): Bennett is coming off a three-point performance (one goal, two assists) in Saturday's 5-1 win over Edmonton. He has picked up five of his nine points this campaign over the past nine games. Additionally, Bennett has one goal, two helpers and five shots on net in three career contests versus the Flames.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Jets vs. Canadiens

Mark Scheifele (C - $8,100), Nikolaj Ehlers ($6,100), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $5,200)

Scheifele has accumulated four goals, 10 points and 19 shots on target across his past eight outings. That includes two tallies and three helpers in his last two contests. Ehlers has two multi-point efforts in his past two outings as well, scoring three goals and three assists during that period. He has four goals and seven helpers in seven games going into Monday night's action. Vilardi has picked up four goals and seven points in his last four contests.

The top line of the Jets should be able to stay hot Monday against a Montreal squad that ranks 24th in the league with 3.37 goals against per game and 29th in shots against per game (34.4).

Penguins vs. Wild

Sidney Crosby (C - $9,500), Jake Guentzel (W - $8,800), Drew O'Connor ($3,500)

Crosby has notched three goals and three assists in six games entering Monday's matchup with Minnesota. Guentzel has three goals on 15 shots in his past four outings on the heels of a seven-game point streak (four goals, four assists) that ended Dec. 8 against Florida. O'Connor has two assists and nine shots on net in his past three outings. If he gets cleared to return from an upper-body injury, Rickard Rakell could also be an option to play alongside Guentzel and Crosby.

The top line of the Penguins is a good bounce-back option following a 7-0 blowout loss to Toronto on Saturday. Pittsburgh could also catch a bit of a break if Marc-Andre Fleury starts for the Wild instead of the red-hot Filip Gustavsson.

DEFENSEMEN

MacKenzie Weegar, CGY vs. FLA ($7,000): Weegar has failed to pick up a point on just one occasion over his past 10 appearances. He has four goals, five assists, 26 shots on net and 23 blocked shots in that time.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs SEA ($6,000): Heiskanen has heated up with three goals and six assists across his past nine outings. He also has three goals and two helpers during a three-game point streak. Heiskanen has picked up two power-play points (one goal, one assist), five shots on goal and three blocks over that three-game span.

Brandon Montour, FLA at CGY ($5,400): Montour has some bang for the buck upside after registering one goal, a power-play assist and five shots on net in Saturday's victory. It's been a sluggish start for him following offseason shoulder surgery, but he has a chance to build some momentum.

