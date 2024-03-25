FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has two games scheduled, consisting of one 8:00 p.m. ET start and one getting underway at 9:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Vegas (at St. Louis) is the biggest favorite on the Moneyline. Vancouver (vs. Los Angeles) is the other favorite for Monday night. The Over/Under for both matchups is set for 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, VGK at STL ($8,100): Thompson has won his past two starts, stopping 41 of 43 shots. He also has a 1-0-1 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .911 save percentage in two outings versus the Blues this season.

Cam Talbot, LA at VAN ($7,800): Talbot has made 71 saves on 76 shots during his three-game winning streak. He also has a 13-7-3 record on the road in 2023-24 with a 2.34 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 24 appearances. Additionally, Talbot has gone 1-0-1 versus the Canucks this campaign with a 1.48 GAA and a .945 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jack Eichel, VGK at STL ($9,100): Eichel has amassed five goals on 38 shots while adding six assists in seven games entering Monday's slate. He also has notched two goals, one assist and 13 shots in two games against the Blues this season.

Pavel Buchnevich, STL vs. VGK ($6,600): Buchnevich has collected seven assists, including three on the power play, and six shots on goal in four games going into Monday's action. He also has three goals and seven points in 12 career contests against the Golden Knights.

Conor Garland, VAN vs. LA ($5,000): Garland has generated four goals, four assists and 24 shots in nine games this month. He has registered two goals and three helpers during a three-game point spree.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Kings at Canucks

Anze Kopitar (C - $6,800), Adrian Kempe (W - $7,500), Quinton Byfield (W - $5,800)

Kopitar will go into Monday's contest with five goals and nine points in his past five appearances. He has posted a multi-point performance four times during that stretch, including each of the last three games. Kempe has produced three goals, 30 shots and 11 points over a seven-game span. He is also riding a three-game multi-point streak. Byfield has four assists and nine shots in his past five contests.

The top line of the Kings offers plenty of bang for the buck upside on Monday. Kopitar and Byfield combined for one goal and three assists in a 5-1 win over the Canucks on Feb. 29, which was the last time Los Angeles visited Vancouver.

DEFENSEMEN

Shea Theodore, VGK at STL ($7,100): Theodore has contributed seven assists, 11 shots and 14 blocks across his past seven outings. He hasn't scored a goal in 15 games since returning from an upper-body injury, but he has been all over the stat sheet with 17 helpers, 29 shots and 32 blocks.

Justin Faulk, STL vs. VGK ($5,200): Faulk has supplied seven helpers (three on the power play), 13 shots and nine blocks in his past seven games. He has plenty of potential as a value play going into Monday night's action.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.