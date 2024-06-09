NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, June 10

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule Monday, your lineup will consist of one MVP, who carries a 1.5x multiplier and four utility slots. The salary cap is set at $55,000. There are no positional requirements and goaltenders are not available to be selected. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Florida (vs. Edmonton) is the favorite on the Moneyline after winning Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals by a score of 3-0. The over/under for Game 2 is set at 5.5 goals.

MVP

Aleksander Barkov, FLA vs. EDM ($11.500): Barkov collected two assists and two shots on net in Saturday's victory. He has provided three multi-point efforts in his last five outings, supplying one goal and five helpers. Barkov also has 16 shots on target during that stretch. He is up to six goals and 19 points in 18 contests this postseason.

Connor McDavid, EDM at FLA ($15,500): Despite being held off the scoresheet in Game 1, McDavid led all skaters in the contest with six shots on goal. He had a four-game point streak (two goals, six assists) snapped by the heroics of Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky on Saturday. McDavid has plenty of bounce-back appeal for Monday's matchup, especially since he hasn't gone two straight games without earning at least one point yet during the 2024 playoffs.

UTILITY/VALUE PLAYS

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA vs. EDM ($12,000): Verhaeghe has accounted for four goals, four assists and 25 shots across his last eight contests. He was credited with the game-winning goal in Game 1 versus the Oilers. Verhaeghe is tied for second in the playoffs with 10 markers.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at FLA ($11,000): Bouchard's four-game point spree was halted in Saturday's defeat, but he fired four shots on goal in the contest. He has compiled one goal, five assists, 11 shots and 11 blocks in his past five outings. Bouchard ranks third in postseason production with 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) through 19 games.

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. EDM ($10,000): Bennett has generated three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. He has been throwing his weight around, with 26 hits, and has 13 shots during that span. Bennett's hot play and salary make him an intriguing value consideration.

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. EDM ($9,500): Montour has been hot and cold offensively during the postseason, picking up two assists and six shots in his last four appearances. He has been successful against Edmonton this year, accumulating one goal and one assist in two regular-season contests. Montour also contributed one helper in Game 1 against Edmonton. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside for Monday's slate.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.