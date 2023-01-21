FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Saturday is a treat for hockey fans with 11 games starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. That means more options for your DFS lineups, which could feel overwhelming. I'm here to try and help you focus in on a few recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Seven of the bottom-eight teams in GAA are in action, which isn't surprising considering 22 teams take the ice in the evening. Still, it's nice to have those opportunities on the table. There are three clubs on the second leg of a back-to-back in the Senators, Canucks, and Avalanche. Vancouver are one of those struggling defensively, so the Oilers may be your top option in terms of opportunity.

GOALIES

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. CHI ($8,500): Binnington is about taking a shot on a matchup. The Blackhawks have averaged 2.37 goals and 26.7 shots on net. Facing a lackluster Chicago squad in his home arena is about as good as it's going to get for Binnington, and last time he was in this situation he only allowed one goal and picked up the win.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at OTT ($8,100): Hellebucyk has posted a 2.43 GAA and .923 save percentage, and he's catching an Ottawa team in the bottom-10 in offense while playing for the second straight night. The only concern is that the Jets also go Sunday in Philadelphia, so it could be David Rittich in net and that wouldn't be nearly as enticing.

Frederik Andersen, CAR at NYI ($8,000): This has the makings of a low-scoring game. In three starts since returning from injury, Andersen has excelled with a 1.67 GAA and .944 save percentage. The Hurricanes also have allowed a mere 26.4 shots on net per game, fewest in the NHL. Ilya Sorokin has provided excellent goaltending for the Islanders, but the team has only averaged 2.96 goals offensively.

VALUE PLAYS

Jamie Benn, DAL vs. ARI ($6,700): Benn and Tyler Seguin have both enjoyed throwback campaigns. In Benn's case, he's recorded 41 points, including an active four-game scoring streak. That could easily become five against a Coyotes team with a 3.62 GAA and the 29th-ranked penalty kill.

Michael Bunting, TOR at MON ($5,800): Bunting gets the benefit of being on Toronto's top line next to Auston Matthews, which has helped him notch 14 goals and 19 assists so far. He also boasts multiple points in two of his last three appearances. The Canadiens maintain a 3.67 GAA and have allowed 33.9 shots on net per game, both ranking in the bottom-five.

Brayden Schenn, STL vs. CHI ($5,700): Schenn has strangely gone from a plus-21 last season to a minus-19, but the offensive production has been there with 34 points, with four of his 11 goals coming in his last nine outings. The Blackhawks have allowed 33.6 shots on net, and Alex Stalock seems likely to be out due to concussion protocol. That likely leaves Petr Mrazek and his .884 save percentage in net.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Oilers at Canucks

Leon Draisaitl (C - $10,300), Zach Hyman (W - $9,200), Ryan McLeod (W - $4,200)

The Oilers are built around two star centers, which means dishing out a hefty salary to at least one player. But sometimes, it's worth it. Like, say, when the Edmonton is facing the team with the league's worst penalty kill. And let's say that club is also on the second leg of a back-to-back. This trio may not feature Connor McDavid, but it does list two players on the Oilers' top power play.

Draisaitl has racked up 35 power-play points. That covers it, right? Just in case that doesn't convince you enough, he's also managed four consecutive multi-point efforts. Hyman has averaged 3:38 with the extra man, where he's potted 11 goals. He's also put 179 shots on net. McLeod has recently moved up the depth chart with four goals and an assist over his last eight outings.

Sharks at Blue Jackets

Logan Couture (C - $6,800), Alexander Barabanov (W - $5,700), Matt Nieto (W - $4,300)

The Blue Jackets enter with a 3.91 GAA and have also given up 35.1 shots on net per game, both among the NHL's worst. Joonas Korpisalo has rejoined the team, but even he provides meager encouragement with a career .902 save percentage. Even on the road, San Jose's second line offers opportunity.

Couture has recorded eight points in 11 games. And while he was struggling to score goals for a while, he has two in his last six with a reasonable 12.5 shooting percentage. Barabanov only has a 7.9 shooting percentage on the season, so he could get a boost of puck luck himself. He also has a point in seven of his last nine. Nieto isn't quite as productive, but has eight goals and seven assists, with three points in his last seven.

DEFENSEMEN

Tyson Barrie, EDM at VAN ($5,800): I can't omit Barrie in a matchup like this. He's a power-play specialist facing the league's worst penalty kill. This year, he's averaged 3:23 with the extra man and has registered 21 power-play points.

Neal Pionk, WPG at OTT ($5,100): Josh Morrissey has stolen the show on the Winnipeg blueline, but Pionk is a solid contributor as a salary-saving option with seven goals and 12 assists this season. He's also directed six shots on net in two of his last four. The Senators are a middling team defensively, but they just played Friday.

Adam Boqvist, CLM vs. SAN ($4,600): The Blue Jackets have given Boqvist a chance to take on a role that would've been provided to the injured Zach Werenski. Over his last six games, Boqvist has averaged 18:35 and has four assists. with none of those coming on the power play. And that's good as the Sharks maintain a top-five penalty kill, but with a bottom-five GAA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.