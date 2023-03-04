FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The NHL trade deadline was a bit of an "Al Capone's vault" situation, but the actual games are where the real excitement can be found. There are six NHL games Saturday starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. With the deals behind us, these are my DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Two of the teams on a back-to-back are actually playing each other with the Oilers taking on the Jets. Both will likely use their backup goalies, which changes the DFS landscape. And the lowly Blue Jackets are on the road in Ottawa for their the second straight night of action.

GOALIES

Mads Sogaard, OTT vs. CLM ($8,800): I'm expecting Sogaard to start, as the Senators have swapped between him and Cam Talbot since the latter returned from injury. Either goalie would be worth it in this matchup as the Blue Jackets rank 30th in goals per game and are on the second leg of a back-to-back. Sogaard has posted a 2.33 GAA and .922 save percentage this season, admittedly in limited action.

Juuse Saros, NAS at CHI ($8,300): Saros has a .916 save percentage, but a 2.79 GAA. However, he's allowed only two goals in each of his last three starts. And it's not very likely Saros will face much of a challenge with the Blackhawks last in goals and 31st in shots allowed and having lost all of their talent (apologies to Seth Jones).

VALUE PLAYS

Tim Stutzle, OTT vs. CLM ($8,100): Stutzle should be getting more attention. He's in his age-20 season, averages over 20 minutes a night as a first-line center, and has 64 points in 57 games. Now he gets to face a Columbus side in the bottom-five in GAA and shots allowed on the road for the second straight night? Yeah, that sounds good to me.

Blake Wheeler, WPG vs. EDM ($6,100): As mentioned earlier, these two teams are finishing off a home-and-home, but in Winnipeg. They also will likely be trotting out their backups. For Edmonton, that means Jack Campbell with his 3.48 GAA and .884 save percentage this year. Wheeler, for his part, has notched 44 points, including 13 with the extra man.

LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Predators at Blackhawks

Cody Glass (C - $4,300), Matt Duchene (W - $6,300), John Leonard (W - $4,000)

If Filip Forsberg is able to return and replace Leonard, this line would be more enticing. Either way, the Blackhawks come in with a 3.61 GAA while averaging 33.9 shots against and carrying the 22nd-ranked penalty kill. Given the trades they've made and Jonathan Toews being shelved, Chicago's defense is likely going to be even worse down the stretch. This is going to be a team worth targeting more often than not.

As a 23-year-old who was drafted sixth overall, it makes sense for the Preds give Glass a chance. He's notched five points in his last five games, not to mention a spot as not just the top center, but also a member of the first power-play unit. Duchene remains a stabilizing force among Nashville forwards, including two three-point efforts in his last four outings. Four of his points during that time have come while up a man. Leonard is an unknown. He saw limited time with the Sharks the last two seasons, and spent the beginning of this campaign in the AHL where he managed 32 points in 52 games. And then Nashville called him up, plopped him on the first line, and he responded with a goal in his first appearance.

DEFENSEMEN

Torey Krug, STL at LOS ($5,700): The Blues offer less talent, but still have enough skill to put together a formidable top power play. That's where Krug thrives. He's had trouble staying healthy, but has recorded 12 power-play points over 43 games. The Kings rank 22nd in GAA, even though they've only allowed 28.3 shots. Part of that is the goaltending with Pheonix Copley maintaining a .899 save percentage. It's also harder to prevent shots on the penalty kill, and the Kings rank 23rd on that front.

Morgan Rielly, TOR at VAN ($5,400): The trades the Leafs made have not made a dent in Rielly's power-play minutes, which is key. He's registered 12 power-play points this season after 23 last year. Just as enticing is the fact the Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.