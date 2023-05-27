NHL DFS
FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

Written by 
Chris Morgan 
May 27, 2023

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

As an impartial viewer, I was glad the Stars avoided the sweep. That means more hockey to watch! And more DFS contests to play! Saturday's Game 5 in Vegas starts at 8 p.m. EDT. For DFS purposes, you need to select a roster of five players. Your Captain will earn you 1.5 times the points. The salary cap is $55,000. Here's the lineup I'm recommending.

CAPTAIN

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. DAL ($15,000): I'd like to see more hockey in this series - and not just because the released potential Finals schedule are way more convenient for me if the Stars force a Game 6 - but I think you have to bet on the Golden Knights icing this Saturday. In addition to being without Jamie Benn again, the Stars' usually-steady goalie Jake Oettinger has endured a tough postseason -especially on the road with a 3.68 GAA and .868 save percentage. Therefore, my captain is Vegas's first-line center and top producer with Eichel having notched 17 points in 15 games while riding a three-game scoring streak.

UTILITY

Roope Hintz, DAL at VGK ($14,000): There's a real chance the Stars could fail to advance with Hintz finishing as the league's leading postseason scorer having tallied 24 points to go with 52 shots. And on Thursday, he recorded two power-play points. That could be key again Saturday against a weak Golden Knights' penalty kill.

William Karlsson, VGK vs. DAL ($10,000): "Wild Bill" was the darling of that inaugural Vegas squad and has flashed some of that 43-goal talent during this playoff run with eight mark so far to tie for the team lead, including three in this series. Vegas is back at home for Game 5, and Oettinger's aforementioned road struggles need to be repeated.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL at VGK ($8,500): We've seen a couple key players like Jonathan Marchessault and Jason Robertson recently recapture their puck luck. Could Johnston join them and pay off in DFS? The rookie potted 24 goals this season with a 15.0 shooting percentage, but it's dropped to 8.2 during the playoffs. Maybe the postseason is tougher for a new player, but shooting woes tend to turn around.

Ivan Barbashev, VGK vs. DAL ($7,500): Barbashev is the "other guy" on Vegas' top trio with Eichel and Marchessault to provide legit upside. Don't think he's some slouch as he's already registered 13 points in the playoffs, with three of those in a Game 3 rout where Oettinger was replaced after seven minutes.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.
