FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

We have ourselves a series! Florida held serve at home to get its first win in the Final, and can even the series with another one Saturday. And more hockey means more DFS contests! You have $55,000 in salary to allot to five players. One, your Captain, will net 1.5 times the points, making that a particularly-important choice. Here's a lineup I landed on for Game 4.

CAPTAIN

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at FLA ($14,500): The hottest player right now is the clear choice for me as Captain. That run could always stop, but it hasn't. And until it does, why not keep riding Marchessault? He's notched five points in his last two games while riding a four-game goal streak and an eight-game point streak. All 13 of Marchessault's playoff markers have come in his last 13 outings. And skating on the first line and top power play doesn't hurt.

UTLITY

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA vs. VGK ($13,000): Verhaeghe was the hero on Thursday with the OT winner while registering an assist. He potted 42 goals during the regular season and managed five in seven earlier on this postseason. And that just could be the start of another run for Verhaeghe.

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. VGK ($11,500): Montour ended his point drought with a goal in Game 3. But it wasn't like he was doing nothing before as he continues to lead the Panthers in the playoffs with 70 shots. Montour's hefty power-play minutes (4:14 per game) should also help against a team ranked 19th on the penalty kill this season and 13th during the playoffs.

Shea Theodore, VGK at FLA ($8,500): Theodore is another defenseman racking up the man-advantage ice time (3:56 per game over his last 14 games). Florida is down to 14th in terms of postseason penalty-kill percentage. Theodore has also started 63.4 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, highest among all Vegas players.

Anton Lundell, FLA vs. VGK ($7,500): Lundell is a prime candidate for a turn in puck luck. He's managed a mere 5.3 shooting percentage in the playoffs, lowest among Florida forwards save for Colin White - who has directed all of seven shots on net as a fourth-liner. The Finn has produced in this series already with two points, including his second postseason goal.

