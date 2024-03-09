FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The NHL delivered a more interesting trade deadline than the NBA, and now we get to head into the homestretch of the season. We have eight games on the slate Saturday starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. These are my DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Three teams are playing their second game in as many days with all playing on the road as the Stars visit the Kings, the Red Wings face the Golden Knights, and the Jets are back in Canada to face the Canucks.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. STL ($8,400): It's fair to say Shesterkin is in a groove with a 1.88 save percentage and .948 save percentage in his last eight starts, which is much more reflective of his Vezina-winning talents. The Blues have averaged 2.79 goals per contest, 26th in the NHL.

Anton Forsberg, OTT at SAN ($7,000): Forsberg is likely going to return as the starter for the Senators after he operated as backup for their last game. Picking up a win against the Sharks is as easy as it gets - even on the road - and the Sharks' offense doesn't provide much of a threat having averaged 2.19 goals and 25.4 shots while dealing away some talent at the deadline.

VALUE PLAYS

William Nylander, TOR at MON ($9,600): Nylander had 40 goals and 87 points last year, but he's going to post better numbers this season as he's already at 34 and 84. He's also been active firing pucks on net with 253 so far. Sam Montembeault has produced a .907 save percentage over his last 14 outings, but with a 3.38 GAA due to all the shots he's had to face.

Shane Pinto, OTT at SAN ($6,700): Given a favorable role for the Senators after returning from suspension, Pinto has quickly justified why Ottawa trusted him. He's gone on to registered 18 points and 65 shots through 20 games. Meanwhile, the Sharks have struggled to a 3.94 GAA. For comparison, the 31st-ranked Blue Jackets list a 3.63.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Flyers at Lightning

Scott Laughton (C - $4,800), Owen Tippett (W - $7,000), Tyson Foerster (W - $6,000)

The Flyers have been better than expected and the Lightning worse, but the former were still shipping out at the deadline. But Philly's first line remains intact. While Tampa added at the deadline, the veteran team is running out of time and couldn't do anything to solve their main issue. Andrei Vasilevskiy simply hasn't been his usual self since returning from injury with an .894 save percentage. And across his last nine appearances, that number dips to .861.

Laughton has been playing like someone trying to boost his trade value with 12 points over his last 12 games. Tippett has excelled at putting pucks on net with 228 shots, resulting in 22 goals. His 9.6 shooting percentage is low, though not unusual. And he's managed at least five shots five times in his last nine games. Foerster has been playing his best hockey on the first line and top power play with nine goals over his last 11 and 35 shots from 12.

DEFENSEMEN

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. DET ($6,800): The addition of Noah Hanifin shouldn't have any impact on Theodore's role, especially since he's been playing so well with 10 points in eight matchups since coming back from injury - and all 10 coming as assists. The Red Wings, as noted, are on the second leg of a back-to-back with backup James Reimer and his .906 save percentage projected to start.

Jake Sanderson, OTT at SAN ($5,500): Sanderson has been more solid than remarkable, but Jakob Chychrun has gone cold and Thomas Chabot is banged up. He's produced four points and 22 shots across his last 10 games while averaging 2:21 on the power play. The Sharks sit last in GAA and shots allowed while also ranking 31st in penalty-kill percentage. Sanderson's sufficient for that matchup while his salary is somewhat reasonable.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.