FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

It's been a great start to the NHL Conference Finals, including Thursday's opener of the Western series between the Oilers and Stars. Game 2 is on Saturday, and it starts at 8 p.m. EDT. For single-game DFS contests, you get $55,000 in salary for five players. One of those players will be your Captain and net 1.5 times the points. This is the lineup I ended up on.

CAPTAIN

Leon Draisaitl, EDM at DAL ($14,500): Where else would you go when it comes to your Captain? Draisaitl has found the scoresheet in every playoff game with multiple points nine times. Jake Oettinger is a good goalie and has been strong in the postseason, though Draisaitl is the Conn Smythe favorite and a definite for any lineup I recommend.

UTILITY

Zach Hyman, EDM at DAL ($13,000): Draisaitl leads the playoffs in points, though Hyman is tops in goals with 12 while recording at least one from his last three outings. Hyman participates on the first power-play unit, the lead line with Connor McDavid, and is the third member of Edmonton's power trio when Draisaitl skates with McDavid. There's no better place to be.

Jamie Benn, DAL vs. EDM ($10,500): Benn picked up an assist in Game 1 to give him back-to-back games with a point. He's also directed at least four shots on net in each of his last three. Stuart Skinner has endured his struggles these playoffs with an .888 save percentage while even getting pulled for Calvin Pickard.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM at DAL ($10,000): Nugent-Hopkins is the other winger on the first line and also joins the Oilers' elite man-advantage. 17 points put him fourth this postseason, even though that only has him ranked fourth on the team.

Dylan Holloway, EDM at DAL ($7,000): I didn't set out to go so heavily on Edmonton players, but that's how the lineup shook out due to the salaries. And I believe Holloway is the one with the most upside in this salary range. The 22-year-old has registered two points over his last three games. He's also been on the second line with Draisaitl as his center. If I have to roll the dice on somebody, I want that to be Holloway.

