FanDuel NHL: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

You'll have to be prepared to get your lineups in early Sunday. There are only two games on the docket, and the first is at 1 p.m. ET, so it has to be included. The weather is frigid over much of the country. Stay in, set your DFS lineups, and then watch sports while waiting to rake in the DFS winnings.

SLATE PREVIEW

Both of these games feature two teams on the second day of a back-to-back. The Rangers host the Capitals for the second leg of a home-and-home. Then, the Red Wings head across the border to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. WAS ($8,600): Shesterkin is the only goalie I see as viable Sunday. Much of that is the matchup, as the Capitals have averaged a mere 2.38 goals and 27.5 shots on net per game. Also, Shesterkin has been better than the other three goaltending options, even with his 2.90 GAA. However, he has a career .921 save percentage and a Vezina, so there's hope for him to turn things around.

VALUE PLAY

Mitchell Marner, TOR vs. DET ($8,700): The Maple Leafs have four high-salaried forwards, all of them quite good. Marner's salary is the lowest, so that gives him the easiest path to bang for your buck. While his four-game point streak ended Saturday, he still has 17 goals and 28 assists in 40 games, with 14 of those points coming with the extra man. James Reimer will be making his first start since December 27. He has an .890 save percentage over the last two seasons.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Rangers vs. Capitals

Mika Zibanejad (C - $8,100), Chris Kreider (W - $8,100), Will Cuylle (W - $3,500)

The Rangers have struggled to find a third guy to pair with Zibanejad and Kreider, with Cuylle the most-recent swing. However, the big two on this line are quite impressive, and Cuylle could be a nice sleeper, given his current linemates. The Capitals have the 17th-ranked penalty kill, and Zibanejad and Kreider play on the top power-play unit. Additionally, Darcy Kuemper is expected in goal. It's been a tough campaign for him, as he has a 3.27 GAA and .891 save percentage.

Zibanejad didn't pick up a point after returning from a one-game illness absence, but he put four shots on net and had three blocked shots, so clearly he was able to stay active. Plus, he's tallied a robust 20 points on the power play after having a whopping 39 last season. Kreider has been more of a playmaker this year, with 17 assists in 41 games. However, he's still a goal scorer first and foremost, with 20 goals on the year, nine with the extra man. As to Cuylle, he has five points in his last 11 games. Then, you know, there's the fact he's skating with Zibanejad and Kreider.

DEFENSEMAN

Shayne Gostisbehere, DET at TOR ($5,600): Gostisbehere has been doing his thing, which is to say he's been a power-play specialist. He has 17 points with the extra man, with six of his last eight points coming on the power play. Toronto has the 25th-ranked penalty kill, so this is an ideal matchup for the crafty veteran defenseman.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.