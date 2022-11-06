FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games on tap Sunday as the Panthers and Ducks meet in Anaheim after both played Saturday. A tired Red Wings squad play the second game of their back-to-back on the road against the Rangers. The Maple Leafs also saw action yesterday and will be on the road in Carolina. You'll find suggested options below for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. TOR ($8,000): Andersen goes against his former Toronto teammates for the second time at home since leaving after the 2020-21 season. He's 5-2-0 this season with a 2.66 GAA and an .894 save percentage and plays a tired Leafs side that just pulled out a tough 2-1 decision over Boston at home.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. DET ($8,500): Shesterkin is coming off his first regulation loss of the season as he gave up four goals - three in the final period – to the Bruins on Thursday. He's still performing well 6-1-2 with a 2.41 GAA and a .916 save percentage and will go up against Detroit, a team he went 1-0-1 last season while only allowing two goals on 53 shots.

VALUE PLAYS

Pius Suter, DET at NYR ($3,900): Suter moved up to the top line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond on Saturday and picked up his second goal of the season. He's notched two goals and four points so far this year.

Colin White, FLA at ANA ($4,900): White returned to action Saturday after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. The talented winger is off to a solid start with three goals and eight points while also skating on the second line and second power play.

Kaapo Kakko, NYR vs. DET ($4,300): Kakko has posted a pair of goals and five points, but managed two assists Thursday. He's currently on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider and receiving second-line power-play time. Kakko was selected second overall in 2019 and could finally be showing the pedigree the Rangers saw when drafting him.

Max Comtois, ANA vs. FLA ($3,700): Comtois was moved to the top trio and has immediately contributed by producing a goal in three straight games. He's also with Ryan Strome and Troy Terry and on the first man-advantage with Terry, Adam Henrique, John Klingberg and Trevor Zegras. Comtois is perfectly valued for your DFS team if you're also selecting some stars.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers at Ducks

Aleksander Barkov (C - $7,700), Matthew Tkachuk (W -$10,300), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $5,600)

Tkachuk has been red-hot this season with 17 points. Verhaeghe is second on the Panthers with 11, including a team-leading seven goals, while Barkov has 10. Verhaeghe potted a pair of goals Saturday and has three tallies and four points in the first two of their California road trip while Tkachuk has registered four assists. They'll face the Ducks, who've given up a league-worst 56 goals so far.

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs

Seth Jarvis (W-$5,300), Sebastian Aho (C-$8,200), Teuvo Teravainen (W-$5,500)

The Hurricanes go up against a Leafs squad with goaltending issues. They lost Matt Murray two weeks ago and Ilya Samsonov on Saturday, so the Leafs will have Erik Kallgren between the pipes. That is a perfect situation for Carolina's first line, which combined for eight points Friday with Aho picking up the hat-trick plus an assist while Teravainen and Jarvis each contributed with a pair of helpers.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR vs. DET ($6,900): Fox has picked up where he left off his scoring over the last two seasons with three goals and seven assists. He found the back of the net Thursday and is averaging 2.25 shots per game, the highest in his young NHL career.

John Klingberg, ANA vs. FLA ($5,000): Klingberg has recorded six assists, but has come on strong of late with a three-game point streak totalling four helpers. He quarterbacks the lead Anaheim power play and has assisted on three of the four goals the club has scored with the man-advantage.

