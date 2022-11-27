FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are five games in the NHL on Sunday as the Coyotes are in Minnesota to take on the Wild. Winnipeg travels to Chicago while the Kraken and Ducks meet in Anaheim. A tired Vancouver team play in San Jose while the Sens head to LA to battle the Kings. You'll find suggested options below for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Martin Jones, SEA at ANA ($8,400): Jones has been amazing this season going 10-4-2 with a 2.49 GAA and .906 save percentage after three straight mediocre campaigns. The Ducks are last in the NHL standings having only scored 54 goals in 21 games.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at CHI ($8,900): It has been a comeback season for Hellebuyck, who used to recently be considered a top-three fantasy goaltender. He's 9-5-1 so far with a 2.46 GAA and .926 save percentage. The Blackhawks sit last in the Central Division and are producing a league-low 2.50 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Adam Henrique, ANA vs. SEA ($4,900): Henrique is on the Ducks' top line with Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras. He's notched six goals and 11 points on the year, but has been strong of late with all six tallies and four assists coming in his last 11 outings. Henrique is also currently logging top power-play time.

Taylor Raddysh, CHI vs. WPG ($4,400): Raddysh has recorded five goals and eight points while lining up with Jonathan Toews and Philipp Kurashev on the second unit while also receiving first man-advantage minutes. Raddysh snapped a six-game pointless streak on Friday with his third PPG of the season.

Sam Gagner, WPG at CHI ($4,200): Gagner has only managed three goals and six points, but he's been skating on the top line and power play with stars Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. He hasn't done great so far, not having a great season but an elevated place in the lineup and a reasonable salary make him a worthwhile pick.

Mathieu Joseph, OTT at LA ($3,800): Joseph is coming off his best game of the season where he scored and a pair of assists Friday against Anaheim. He enjoyed one huge streak last year with four goals and six assists across four games in early April, and this could be the start of another run.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Sharks vs. Canucks

Timo Meier (W - $8,500), Tomas Hertl (C - $6,100), Kevin Labanc (W - $4,500)

The Sharks' lead line is hot. Meier leads the NHL in shots with 115 and is riding a six-game scoring streak having found the scoresheet in 13 of his last 14 games. Hertl has only gone pointless in two of 16 appearances while Labanc has accumulated three goals and six assists in his last 10. Meier and Hertl are firmly established on the first power play while Labanc heads the second unit.

Kings vs. Senators

Viktor Arvidsson (W - $5,100), Phillip Danault (C - $5,700), Trevor Moore (W - $6,100)

LA's second trio have been their best of late, outshining the top group led by Anze Kopitar. Arvidsson has produced 16 points, with all 16 from his last 16 games. Danault and Moore have both posted 16 points, while the latter has registered 73 shots on goal. All three skate on the second power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Karlsson, SJ vs. VAN ($8,200): Karlsson has truly been amazing this season with 11 goals and 30 points, the last number only five shy of last season's total. He's had a hand in 43.5 percent of the Sharks' goals this year with the club only scoring 69 goals.

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. SEA ($4,300): Fowler has recently been on fire, but his five-game point streak came to an end on Friday. He's at nine points on the year and quarterbacks the Ducks' lead man-advantage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.